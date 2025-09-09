LCPA Announces New Orleans 2025-26 Leaders

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA), a non-profit professional association, has announced that the following 4 New Orleans CPA volunteer leaders were elected by its members for the 2025-26 term.

Nene Glenn Gianfala, CPA/ABV, ASA/BV/IA, is serving the second year of a two-year term (2024-26) as a Member at-Large. She is Senior Vice President of the Valuation Advisory group at Chaffe & Associates in New Orleans.

Jim Schneider, CPA, CIA, is serving as Treasurer. He is the President & Managing Partner of The Personnel Consulting Group and a Past President of the LCPA’s New Orleans Chapter.

- Sponsors -

Brett Summerville, CPA, is serving the second year of a two-year term (2024-26) as a Member at-Large. He is a Tax Senior Manager with Hannis T. Bourgeois CPAs & Business Advisors in New Orleans.

Jeremy Thibodaux, CPA, CFE, is serving a two-year term (2025-27) as a Member at-Large. Jeremy is the Assurance & Advisory Practice Leader at Ericksen Krentel, LLP in New Orleans.

About the LCPA

The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA) is the state’s premier association of accounting professionals. It represents more than 6,000 CPAs and future CPAs.