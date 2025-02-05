LCMC Health Supports GNO Area with Public Health and Safety During Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health is joining municipal and community partners in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes to ensure a safe and successful Mardi Gras for all.

Similar to previous years, LCMC Health is partnering with the New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) to provide first aid stations along parade routes. Beginning Feb. 21, first aid stations will offer revelers safety supplies and parade route supplies, including hand sanitizer, bandage dispensers, sunscreen, drawstring bags and other useful items. New this year, LCMC Health will also offer mobile nursing nests for nursing mothers to have some privacy along the route.

LCMC Health will also be launching its marching krewe this year, Heart Beat. This 80s-themed krewe will be marching in Krewe of Freret on Feb. 22, Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale on Feb. 23, and Krewe d’Etat on Feb. 28. Heart Beat exemplifies our commitment to community engagement with the creation of a group that resonates with the heartbeat of our hospitals and our city.

“LCMC Health is deeply rooted in and committed to our community, and that extends to important cultural celebrations and traditions, like Mardi Gras,” said LCMC Health President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Heaton. “We pride ourselves in providing care beyond the extraordinary, and we’re happy to extend that care to the parade routes. In collaboration with our partners in Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes, we’re working to achieve the same goal – a safe, healthy and fun Mardi Gras for everyone.”

Volunteers from the East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, New Orleans Medical Reserve Corps, the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, the NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps and the Southeast Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross will be staffing the first aid stations. All volunteers are CPR and first aid-certified and prepared to provide treatment for basic injuries. If the situation warrants, the trained professionals will assist in transporting parade-goers to a nearby emergency care location.

“We are proud to continue this partnership with LCMC Health for the Mardi Gras first aid stations to meet the first aid needs of our visitors and residents during parades,” said NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “By strategically placing these first aid stations along the parade route, our trained volunteers can attend to minor injuries quicker and ease the burden on emergency departments and our EMS system.”

New this year, LCMC Health said it will be the official healthcare partner of Visit Jefferson Parish. We will be providing EMS coverage for Kenner on March 1, Metairie on Feb. 21-23, 27, and March 3-4, and Westbank parades on Feb. 24-26. “We’re excited to also celebrate with the community at Family Gras Feb. 21-23,” LCMC said.

“We are proud to welcome LCMC Health as the Official Healthcare Provider of Visit Jefferson Parish,” said Visit Jefferson Parish President and CEO Violet Peters. “The medical and administrative team at LCMC Health has earned a sterling reputation, not only for excellence in providing high-quality healthcare, but also for proving to be a caring community leader. Our partnership is a message to our visitors and locals that LCMC Health is a trusted, valued leader in the field of medicine, that also supports its community and visitors through quality-of-life events and tourism initiatives. We are pleased to welcome their team as we host a world of guests in Jefferson Parish.”

With Lakeview Hospital joining the LCMC Health family in January 2023, we’re thrilled to join our Northshore neighbors for their Carnival celebrations, too. LCMC Health will be participating in the Bogue Falaya parade on Mardi Gras Day.

“We are honored to partner with LCMC Health to bring an exceptional Mardi Gras experience to visitors and residents of St. Tammany Parish,” said Visit the Northshore President and CEO Donna O’Daniels. “This collaboration highlights the vibrant spirit of our community and showcases why St. Tammany is a great place to be during Carnival season, offering a perfect blend of tradition, hospitality and celebration.”

LCMC Health is committed to caring for the community. Our trusted hospitals are located throughout the city, including four on parade routes – Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Touro and LCMC Health Emergency Care are near the Uptown parade route, and University Medical Center New Orleans is located on the Mid-City route. West Jefferson Medical Center is along the Westbank parade route. Lakeview Hospital will also be providing emergency services for Northshore parade-goers.

First aid stations along the Uptown parade route are as follows:

Louisiana Ave. and St. Charles Ave.

St. Andrew St. and St. Charles Ave.

The Circle at Howard Avenue

Canal St. and St. Charles Ave.

In addition, these first aid stations will be available for Endymion only:

N. Hennessey St. and Orleans

Norman C. Francis Pkwy. and Canal St.

S. Galvez St. And Canal St.

The Circle at Howard Avenue

First aid stations along the Metairie route are as follows:

Bonnabel Blvd. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Melody Dr. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.*

Severn Ave. and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Viewing stands at Veterans Memorial Blvd. and North Causeway Blvd.

Cleary Ave and Veterans Memorial Blvd.*

Houma Blvd and Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Martin Behrman and Veterans Memorial Blvd.*

*Mardi Gras day only

First aid stations along the Kenner route are as follows:

Chateau Dr. and West Esplanade Ave.

Loyola Dr. and West Esplanade Ave.

Loyola Dr. and Vintage Dr.

Vintage Dr. and Chateau Dr.

First aid stations along the Westbank route are as follows:

Lapalco Blvd and Westwood Dr.

First Aid Command Center located on north side of Ames Blvd. and Lapalco Blvd.

Ames Blvd. and August Ave.

Ames Blvd. and Westbank Expressway

Westbank Expressway and Barataria Blvd.