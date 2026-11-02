LCMC Health Ranks No. 85 on Forbes List

NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health has been named to Forbes’ America’s Dream Employers 2027 list, ranking No. 85 among 500 employers recognized nationwide. The distinction recognizes the New Orleans-based health system as one of the country’s most desirable workplaces.

The annual ranking, developed by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on surveys of more than 10,000 U.S. college students and more than 142,000 employees. Respondents evaluated employers on factors including professional development, compensation, workplace culture and working conditions.

As one of the region’s leading healthcare employers, LCMC Health has focused on creating a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and connected to a shared purpose. The national recognition highlights the health system’s efforts to attract, develop and retain healthcare professionals across Louisiana.

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“Our employees are the heart of LCMC Health, and this recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported and proud to work,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “We’ve created a culture that supports our people and provides opportunities to grow, which ultimately strengthens the care we deliver to our patients and communities.”

LCMC Health’s approach to employee experience emphasizes professional development, collaboration, workplace well-being and a sense of belonging. Across its hospitals and healthcare facilities, the health system seeks to provide opportunities for employees to advance their careers while serving patients and families.

The recognition comes at a time when attracting and retaining healthcare professionals remains a priority nationwide. For LCMC Health, maintaining a strong workforce is central to its mission of delivering high-quality care and improving the health of the communities it serves.

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LCMC Health was among three Louisiana-based employers included in the 2027 ranking, alongside Baton Rouge-based FMOL Health, which ranked No. 19, and Lamar Advertising Co., which ranked No. 108.

View the full Forbes list: https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-dream-employers/.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.