LCMC Health Raises Minimum Wage to $15

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour, a roughly 30 percent increase that will take effect April 5, 2026, for all current and future employees across its hospitals and clinics. The move affects about 2 percent of the system’s workforce, reflecting that most employees are already compensated above the new standard.

More than 400 employees will be impacted, primarily in essential support roles that are vital to the daily operations of the system’s hospitals and clinics. LCMC Health is one of the largest healthcare systems in Louisiana, operating facilities across the New Orleans region, including University Medical Center New Orleans, Touro, Children’s Hospital New Orleans and East Jefferson General Hospital, and employing thousands of workers across clinical and non-clinical roles.

LCMC Health said the increase is intended to strengthen recruitment and retention while supporting employees in essential operational roles. The move represents a targeted but meaningful increase in labor spending, particularly in entry-level and support roles, which often experience high turnover and ongoing staffing challenges across the healthcare industry.

- Sponsors -

“Our people are the heart of LCMC Health, and this increase shows how much we appreciate their hard work,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “By investing in our team, we’re helping their families and making sure our patients get the best care.”

“This pay increase is in addition to our great benefits and strong sense of teamwork. Our workplace excellence has recently been recognized on a national scale, including Becker’s Top Places to Work in Healthcare and Forbes’ Best Employers by State,” said Troy Bond, head of Human Resources for LCMC Health.

The wage increase is part of LCMC Health’s broader strategy to position itself as a leading employer in the Gulf South.

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Workforce Pressures and Industry Trends

The wage increase comes as healthcare systems across Louisiana and the U.S. continue to face staffing shortages, particularly in lower-wage support roles such as environmental services, food service and patient transport. Raising the wage floor is increasingly being used as a strategy to improve retention and reduce turnover-related costs.

The $15 hourly minimum aligns with a broader trend among large health systems and employers nationwide to raise baseline wages in response to inflation and a competitive labor market. In Louisiana, where the state minimum wage remains at the federal level of $7.25 per hour, employer-led increases like this are often used to attract and retain workers.

Many large health systems across the country have moved toward $15 or higher minimum wages in recent years, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, which intensified competition for frontline and support staff.

- Sponsors -

Industry analysts note that higher entry-level wages can help offset costs associated with turnover, including recruiting, onboarding and training, which can be particularly high in hospital settings.