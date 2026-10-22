LCMC Health Offers Genetic Screening to 100,000 Adults

NEW ORLEANS — LCMC Health and Helix, a California-based genomics company, have announced Uniquely You, a five-year initiative that will offer genetic screening at no cost to 100,000 interested Louisiana adults, providing information about certain inherited health risks and helping physicians identify opportunities for earlier intervention and prevention. Enrollment is expected to begin in early 2027.

The initiative will allow eligible participants to learn whether they have inherited genetic risk factors associated with certain hereditary cancers or a condition that can lead to early heart disease. These risks can sometimes go undetected through traditional medical care or family history alone.

“This initiative represents the kind of innovation that can change the trajectory of health in Louisiana for generations to come,” said Gov. Jeff Landry. “Every Louisianan deserves the opportunity to know more about their health risks and what actions they can take. I’m proud to see LCMC Health bringing cutting-edge precision medicine directly to Louisiana families and giving doctors another powerful tool to protect and improve lives.”

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For LCMC Health, Uniquely You represents an investment in a model of health care that combines existing patient information with genetic insights to identify potential health risks before symptoms develop.

“For too long, healthcare has largely been built around treating disease once it appears. We have an opportunity to help change that,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Through Uniquely You, we’re investing in the ability to understand risk earlier, giving patients and physicians more information to act on and build a healthcare system that becomes increasingly preventive and personalized. Most importantly, we’re making that innovation accessible right here in Louisiana.”

Identifying Inherited Health Risks

Uniquely You will screen for inherited risk factors associated with hereditary breast and ovarian cancers involving the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, Lynch syndrome and familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic condition that causes very high cholesterol and can lead to early heart disease.

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Across programs within the Helix Research Network, approximately one in 75 participants have received a positive result for one of these genetic conditions, for which preventive measures or treatment may be available.

Participants who receive a positive result through Uniquely You will be offered genetic counseling at no cost to help them understand their findings and potential next steps.

Beyond individual screening, the initiative is intended to expand access to genetic testing and help LCMC Health better understand the health needs of Louisiana communities. Information gathered through the program may also support future research and the development of more personalized approaches to prevention and care.

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“New Orleans has an opportunity to help shape what the future of healthcare looks like,” said New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno. “By bringing this kind of innovation directly to our community, we can give more people information to take charge of their health while building knowledge that can help us address some of the health challenges our families have faced for generations.”

How the Screening Program Works

Beginning in early 2027, Louisiana adults ages 18 and older who meet program eligibility requirements will be able to learn about Uniquely You and enroll online through an informed consent process.

Participants will provide a DNA sample at a participating hospital, clinic or community location, or through an at-home cheek swab kit. Samples will be sent to Helix for genetic testing, with confidential results returned to participants’ electronic health records.

Results will indicate whether any of the inherited health risks included in the screening program were identified. Participants with positive results will be offered genetic counseling to help them understand their risks and discuss potential next steps with their health care providers.

Participation is voluntary, and genetic screening and follow-up genetic counseling for positive results will be provided at no cost.

Expanding Precision Medicine in Louisiana

Through the five-year initiative, LCMC Health and Helix aim to establish infrastructure that can support genetic screening, research and more personalized health care across Louisiana.

Helix’s Sequence Once, Query Often technology allows information from a single DNA sample to potentially support additional genetic testing in the future, which may eliminate the need to collect another sample.

The initiative also brings LCMC Health into the Helix Research Network, which works with health systems to integrate genomic information into clinical care and research.

“We are thrilled to welcome LCMC Health into the Helix Research Network,” said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. “LCMC Health’s deep-rooted dedication to its community makes them the perfect partner for an initiative of this scale. Together, we are building a robust genomic infrastructure in Louisiana designed to help improve individual patient outcomes and drive healthier communities for generations to come.”

Uniquely You is part of LCMC Health’s broader effort to incorporate precision medicine into routine patient care by connecting genetic information with clinical services, research and preventive care.

The health system said the initiative could also provide researchers and clinicians with additional information about inherited health risks in Louisiana communities, potentially supporting future efforts to improve prevention and treatment.

“This is ultimately about what we can do differently for the next generation,” Feirn said. “If we can identify risk earlier, learn more about the communities we serve and translate that knowledge into better prevention and care, we have the opportunity to change health outcomes — not just for one patient, but for families across Louisiana and the Gulf South.”

Enrollment is scheduled to begin in early 2027. Eligible adults will be able to provide DNA samples at participating hospitals, clinics and community locations or through at-home cheek swab kits.