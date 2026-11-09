LCMC Health Names 12 New Physicians

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced the addition of several physicians across its network in the third quarter of this year. The new physicians bring expertise in a range of specialties, including cardiovascular care, oncology, family medicine and surgery. The additions are part of the health system’s efforts to expand access to specialized and primary care services across Louisiana and the Gulf South.

Cardiology

Sophie Vitter, MD – A New Orleans native, graduate of the Louisiana State University School of Medicine (LSU SOM) and board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Vitter completed her internal medicine residency and advanced her expertise with a Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Emory University School of Medicine, where she developed a strong foundation in managing complex acute and chronic medical conditions. With her background in comprehensive patient care and specialized heart health, she is a wonderful addition to the cardiology team at Touro.

Zain Kassam, MD – Lakeview Hospital is proud to welcome Dr. Kassam, a board-certified interventional cardiologist with certifications in cardiovascular computed tomography and nuclear cardiology. Trained at Lenox Hill Hospital–Northwell Health, Dr. Kassam completed rigorous fellowships in Advanced Cardiac Imaging, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. He is deeply committed to shifting the healthcare mindset toward proactive prevention through public education, and his clinical practice focuses on a wide array of advanced cardiac and vascular interventions.

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Family Medicine

James Shute, MD – A board-certified family medicine physician, Dr. Shute earned his medical degree from Saint George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency training at LSU Health Sciences Center (LSUHSC) Alexandria Family Medicine. Dedicated to building strong relationships with individuals and families, Dr. Shute is now seeing patients at East Jefferson General Hospital.

Chandler Young, DO – Dr. Young earned his medical degree from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed his residency training through the East Jefferson General Hospital Family Medicine Residency program, where he now practices.

Keyana Varnado, MD – A New Orleans native and board-certified family medicine and obesity medicine physician, Dr. Varnado earned her medical degree from LSUHSC and finished her residency training through the LSUHSC/Ochsner UHC Family Medicine Program. Inspired by her roots growing up in post-Katrina New Orleans, she is dedicated to preventive care, weight management and partnering with individuals and families to build healthier communities. She is now seeing patients at the Touro LCMC Health – Harrison Health Center.

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Hematology/Oncology

Daniel Nguyen, MD, PhD – A New Orleans native and board-certified internal medicine physician, Dr. Nguyen earned his medical degree and completed a combined MD/PhD program focusing on cancer research at the Tulane University School of Medicine. He then completed his internal medicine residency at the McGovern Medical School at University of Texas Science Center and his fellowship in hematology/oncology at the UT MD Anderson Cancer Center. Inspired to pursue oncology after caring for his mother during his college years, Dr. Nguyen is deeply committed to treating every patient with empathy, active listening and individualized, goal-oriented treatment plans at facilities including East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro.

Colin Cunningham, MD – A board-certified internal medicine physician and oncologist, Dr. Cunningham earned his medical degree from the LSU Health Sciences Center, where he also completed his internal medicine internship, residency training and fellowship. He practices at East Jefferson General Hospital and Touro and remains committed to improving health outcomes for cancer patients in our community.

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Camille Robinson, MD – Dr. Robinson is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist and excited to return to serve families in her hometown of New Orleans at Touro. She earned her medical degree from LSUHSC and completed her residency training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Fluent in English and Spanish, she is deeply committed to providing compassionate care and building trusting relationships with women through every stage of life.

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Sleep Medicine

Peomia Brown, MD – A board-certified internal medicine physician specializing in pulmonary disease, critical care and sleep medicine. Dr. Brown earned her medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, completed her internal medicine residency at Augusta University and further advanced her specialized training with a residency and fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at LSUHSC as well as a fellowship in sleep medicine at Emory. Dr. Brown currently sees patients at New Orleans East Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Surgery

Gerald Mckinney, MD, FACS – A board-certified general surgeon specializing in minimally invasive surgery, Dr. Mckinney earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago, followed by rigorous residency training at both the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago and the Morehouse School of Medicine. He further advanced his specialized expertise by completing a fellowship at the Texas Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery. He now practices at New Orleans East Hospital.

Harry Roach, MD – A board-certified thoracic and cardiovascular surgeon with an additional specialization in vascular surgery, Dr. Roach earned his medical degree from the Tulane University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his general surgery residency and a specialized fellowship in thoracic surgery at the former Tulane Hospital. Known by his patients for his compassionate approach, clear communication and dedication to clinical excellence, Dr. Roach works at East Jefferson General Hospital, Touro and University Medical Center New Orleans.

Urology

Graham Bobo, MD – A urologist who specializes in pediatric urology, Dr. Bobo earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and completed his residency at the Tulane University School of Medicine. Driven by a desire to help people through vulnerable moments and guide families through complex medical challenges, he brings a broad clinical perspective and a commitment to improving his patients’ quality of life where he currently practices at West Jefferson Medical Center.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.