NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health announced that both Lakeview Hospital and Touro have been selected as two of a total 11 catalyst sites by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) for their recently launched Project M.O.M. (Maternal Overdose Mortality). This initiative is aimed at helping improve the health outcomes of mothers and their babies affected by substance use disorder, with the primary goal of reducing maternal overdose deaths by 80 percent over the next three years.

“At Lakeview Hospital, we are deeply committed to supporting mothers and families at every stage of their journey,” said Lisa Strain, clinical director of Women, Newborn and Pediatric Care at Lakeview Hospital. “Participating in Project M.O.M. allows us to expand access to evidence-based care, reduce stigma around substance use disorder in pregnancy and ensure mothers receive the coordinated support they need for healthier pregnancies and stronger starts for their babies.”

“Touro is proud to be part of a statewide effort focused on early identification and improving access to care for mothers in our community, particularly those who might otherwise lack access to care,” said Chantel Moffett, senior director of Women’s Services at Touro. “Through Project M.O.M., we are strengthening our ability to identify risk early, connect patients with essential resources and provide a more coordinated care experience, because every mother deserves the support and access needed for a safe, healthy pregnancy and postpartum journey.”

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Unfortunately, Louisiana has consistently ranked poorly for both maternal and infant health outcomes. Furthermore, accidental overdose has been the leading cause of pregnancy-associated deaths in Louisiana since 2018. Project M.O.M. is seeking to proactively prevent these deaths by standardizing substance use screening, addressing stigma and bias and implementing evidence-based practices across the state.

To achieve their goal, hospitals chosen as catalyst sites have committed to:

Align leadership and staff around a culture shift that treats substance use disorder in pregnancy as a medical condition and reduces stigma

Implement universal verbal screening for substance use and standardized clinical pathways and training that support evidence-based care during pregnancy and postpartum

Ensure timely initiation, uninterrupted continuation and coordinated transitions of medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) across care settings

Integrate naloxone distribution and education into routine clinical workflows

Embed hospital-based perinatal navigators to bridge prenatal, hospital, postpartum, and regional care coordination

This initiative aligns perfectly with LCMC Health’s mission of providing care beyond the extraordinary, which is reflected in community outreach programs like Family Connects, a universal home-visit program for new mothers and their babies. Additionally, LCMC Health is currently making major investments toward the health and well-being of women and their children in our community, including the recent announcements of a $14 million investment to centralize women and newborn care at Lakeside Hospital as well as Manning Family Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) expansion.