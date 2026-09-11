LCMC Health Hospitals Host Wellness Events

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health hospitals will host a variety of free screenings, educational workshops, fundraising events and family-friendly health festivals throughout September and October. The efforts are part of LCMC Health’s commitment to community wellness, early detection and preventive care across the Greater New Orleans area.

With September serving as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month as well as Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and October marking National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the events emphasize oncology care and accessible cancer screenings. From complimentary PSA testing for men to affordable $99 mammograms, charity walks and wellness pop-ups, LCMC Health is providing local residents with some of the resources and tools needed to prioritize their health and wellbeing.

“At LCMC Health, caring for our neighbors extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals,” said Kristen Gradney, Chief Wellness Officer at LCMC Health. “Early detection is one of the most powerful tools we have in fighting cancer and managing overall health. By bringing vital screenings, wellness education and supportive resources directly into our communities this fall, we are removing barriers to care and empowering every individual and family to take proactive steps toward a healthier future.”

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East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeside Hospital

Events at East Jefferson General Hospital and Lakeside Hospital include:

Man Up for Men’s Health – Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:00 a.m. – noon. This free event, held at East Jefferson General Hospital in the Esplanade 1 Conference Room, will offer complimentary PSA prostate cancer screenings to the first 100 eligible men. Attendees will also be able to meet Saints legends, like prostate cancer survivor Rickey Jackson, and learn about other related men’s health topics. Interested participants can register here.

Mahjong Against Cancer – Thursday, Oct. 1, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Presented in partnership with Mardijong, this special fundraising event will welcome 160 players and benefit cancer care programs at East Jefferson. Guests will enjoy dinner, dessert, beverages, door prizes and giveaways, all included with their ticket purchase. Tickets can be purchased on the hospital’s website here.

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Power in Pink – Saturday, Oct. 3, 8:00 a.m. – noon. This free breast cancer awareness event will be held inside East Jefferson on the second floor and will feature light breakfast and refreshments, door prizes, $99 mammograms, live music and more. All are welcome and can register here.

Lakeview Hospital

Events at Lakeview Hospital include:

EMS Day – Saturday, Sept. 12, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. As the only Level II Trauma Center in St. Tammany Parish, Lakeview Hospital’s Trauma Team will be participating in EMS Day at the Mandeville Trailhead. They will be providing helpful safety education on E-Bike safety, ATV & golf cart safety, fall prevention and general wellness.

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Health Pop-Up: a Wellness and Shopping Experience – Thursday, Sept. 17, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Held inside the Lakeview Hospital Registration Pavilion, this community event will feature health demonstrations, free health screenings, local businesses and food and beverage vendors as well as grand prize drawings. A full list of participating vendors, health topics and screenings and prizes can be found here.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Saturday, Sept. 26, 9:00 a.m. This benefit walk will be held on Lakeview’s campus in Covington. All money raised through the walk benefits the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. Interested participants can register and donate here.

Manning Family Children’s

Events at Manning Family Children’s will include:

Tailgate Fest – Saturday, Sept. 19, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. The third annual Tailgate Fest returns to Urban South Brewery. The all-day celebration will bring together college football, live music, family-friendly activities and a special beer release while raising support for ongoing pediatric cancer research at Manning Family Children’s.

Local businesses will also be donating a portion of their proceeds during the month of September. See a list of participating businesses here.

New Orleans East Hospital (NOEH)

Events at New Orleans East Hospital will include:

First Friday: Breast Cancer Awareness – Friday, Oct. 2, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. First Fridays at NOEH are designed to bring the community together through health education, local engagement and holistic wellness. Their October event will focus on breast cancer awareness and feature free health screenings and wellness resources. Admission is free; however, registration is required and can be completed online here.

Black Men’s Wellness Event – Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:00 a.m. – noon. Hosted in partnership with the African American Male Wellness Agency, this year’s event will be held in Congo Square to celebrate Black men’s health and wellbeing. The day will feature free health screenings, live entertainment for all ages and a 5k run/walk. This free event is open to the public.

We’ve Got SPIRIT – Friday, Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Community members are invited to come learn about stroke prevention and get assessed for their stroke risks, along with other health screenings.

PrEpare Her: Women’s Health – Saturday, Oct. 24, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PrEpare Her is all about championing women’s health and lifestyle with a nice bruncheon inside the hospital. Community members will share their expertise on a range of topics that impact women’s health in our community.

Night Out at NOEH – Oct. 29, 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. NOEH’s annual community celebration will bring live entertainment, free dinner and a resource fair with community partners to the hospital’s campus. This evening is designed to bring together our neighbors in a fun, family‑friendly setting while highlighting the hospital’s services and wellness resources

Touro

Events at Touro Hospital include:

Free PSA Screenings – Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The hospital will be offering free PSA screenings for prostate cancer. Men between the ages of 55 to 69 years of age are eligible, but appointments are required. They can be made online here.

Pampered in Pink – Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Hosted at the Audubon Tea Room, this inspiring evening honors breast cancer survivors and celebrates their strength. Attendees can enjoy pampering experiences, local shopping, food and drinks, live entertainment as well as meaningful conversations with Touro physicians, patients and cancer support experts. Tickets can be purchased here.

University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC)

Events at University Medical Center New Orleans include:

Second Harvest Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market – Friday, Sept. 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 9, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. This grocery store on wheels will be bringing fresh, affordable food for purchase to the South Galvez Street entrance of UMC. All members of the public are welcome to come shop.

Fall Health Fest – Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. UMC’s annual community health fest will be held on their lawn at the corner of Galvez and Canal Streets. The free event is open to the public and will feature health screenings and resources, nutritional demos, various giveaways, family entertainment and $99 self-pay and self-referral mammograms.

West Jefferson Medical Center

Events at West Jefferson Medical Center include:

Free PSA Screenings – Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The hospital will be offering free PSA screenings for prostate cancer. Men between the ages of 55 to 69 years of age are eligible, but appointments are required. They can be made online here.

LCMC Health Overview

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.