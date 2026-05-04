NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health announced that three of its hospitals, East Jefferson General Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center, have been recognized by national publications for excellence in maternity care. These honors underscore LCMC Health’s commitment to providing safe, high-quality and compassionate care for mothers and newborns.

West Jefferson Medical Center (WJMC) has been recognized as “High Performing” in Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy) by U.S. News & World Report. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for maternity care from the publication. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive routine maternity care. WJMC earned this distinction by excelling in key quality metrics, including newborn complication rates, C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies and lactation support.

“I’m so proud of our team at West Jefferson Medical Center for achieving national recognition for providing the highest quality of care to mothers and their newborns,” said Garett May, CEO of WJMC. “We’ve been serving the Westbank community for nearly 70 years, and we understand that bringing a new life into the world is one of the most significant moments in a family’s journey. We are honored to be recognized nationally for the care we provide locally. This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our physicians, nurses, clinicians, and support staff who work together every day to deliver exceptional care.”

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Additionally, both East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) and Touro have been named to Newsweek’s America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2026. This ranking identifies the leading 460 maternity hospitals across the United States. The evaluation is based on three pillars:

Nationwide Online Survey: Recommendations from healthcare professionals and hospital managers

Patient Experience: Results from patient satisfaction surveys

Hospital Quality Metrics: Key performance indicators related to maternity care, such as elective delivery rates and infection prevention

“This is a profound honor that speaks directly to the heart of our mission at LCMC Health and East Jefferson General Hospital – providing care beyond the extraordinary,” said Greg Nielsen, President and CEO of EJGH. “This recognition belongs to our dedicated team of physicians, nurses and support staff who prioritize the safety, comfort and well-being of every mother and newborn in our care. We remain committed to providing world-class clinical excellence paired with the compassionate, personalized experience our community deserves.”

“Touro’s inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals reflects the strength of its maternity care and the experience families rely on, including safe, high-quality care in an environment that supports families through pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care,” said Dr. Christopher Lege, President and CEO of Touro. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it’s based not only on clinical outcomes, but also on patient experience and the trust of healthcare professionals, all of which are central to the care we provide at Touro.”

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These national accolades highlight the diverse and specialized birthing options available within the LCMC Health system. From the historic legacy of Touro, delivering babies in New Orleans for over one hundred years, to the clinical excellence and community-focused care at EJGH and WJMC, LCMC Health continues to set the standard for maternal health in the region.

For more information about LCMC Health’s maternity services, please visit LCMCHealth.org.