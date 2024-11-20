LCMC Health Hospitals Earn High Marks in Fall 2024 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health has announced that seven of its hospitals have earned outstanding grades from The Leapfrog Group, a leading independent watchdog organization committed to improving healthcare quality and safety in the U.S. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns letter grades to hospitals based on over 30 performance measures, including errors, injuries, infections, and safety systems.

Four LCMC Health hospitals achieved the highest distinction, earning an “A” grade, while three received strong “B” grades, underscoring the health system’s steadfast commitment to patient safety.

Hospitals Achieving an “A” Grade:

East Jefferson General Hospital

Lakeside Hospital

Lakeview Hospital

Touro

West Jefferson Medical Center

Hospitals Earning a “B” Grade:

University Medical Center New Orleans

New Orleans East Hospital

“This recognition by The Leapfrog Group is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our healthcare teams across the LCMC Health system,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health in a press release. “Achieving these safety grades reflects our ongoing efforts to uphold the highest standards in patient care and safety.”

Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, commended LCMC Health on its performance: “LCMC Health hospitals have demonstrated excellence in protecting patients from harm. These achievements require the collective effort of leadership, clinicians, and staff at every level, and it is clear that patient safety is a top priority at LCMC Health.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only national hospital ratings program solely focused on reducing preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries. Updated semi-annually, the grades provide transparency and resources for consumers to make informed healthcare decisions.

To view LCMC Health’s full grade details and access patient safety resources, visit www.HospitalSafetyGrade.org.