LCMC Health Holds Healthcare Forum

NEW ORLEANS – On Aug. 29, LCMC Health reflected on Hurricane Katrina’s lasting impact on healthcare, hosting a State of Healthcare Forum where hospital leaders and physicians discussed how healthcare was rebuilt in the region.

“While Hurricane Katrina devastated our region, including our healthcare infrastructure, it also presented us with an opportunity to reimagine how we deliver care,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “As we reflected on what we overcame as a community, we celebrated our progress over the last twenty years. With the dedication of our staff and the resilience of our community, the possibilities for what we can achieve in the next twenty years are truly extraordinary.”

Today, LCMC Health is an eight-hospital system, including three academic centers of excellence in partnership with LSU and Tulane, serving as the region’s largest training ground for future healthcare professionals.

“As we looked at where we were twenty years after Katrina, we were better prepared and equipped to serve the people of this community, and we had created access in a strong and sustainable way,” said Dr. John Heaton, President and Chief Medical Officer of LCMC Health. “We united our hospitals into an integrated health system of specialized services. With this strong foundation, we were shaping a brighter future for healthcare across our region.”

LCMC Healthcare Programs

LCMC Health’s role in the region now includes:

Behavioral health leadership: Filling gaps with initiatives such as the Seeds of NOLA Trauma Recovery Center and the Morgan Rae Center for Hope. The Seeds of NOLA Trauma Recovery Center provides counseling, case management, and support for survivors of violence, addressing behavioral health needs often left unmet in traditional care. Complementing that work, the Morgan Rae Center for Hope offers specialized mental health services for children and families, expanding access to resources that strengthen resilience across the community.

Critical specialty care: University Medical Center is home to the region’s only Level I Trauma Center and Verified Burn Center, providing care for some of the region’s most vulnerable patients.

Maternal health excellence: All five birthing hospitals (East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center) have earned Birth Ready or Birth Ready+ status, reflecting commitment to safer births and better maternal and infant outcomes.

Pediatric care: Manning Family Children’s remains the only freestanding children’s hospital in the region, providing specialized care for the state’s youngest patients.

Community-based care:

New Orleans East Hospital serves as the only hospital in New Orleans East, making it a vital health access point for the local community – a true community hub, offering wellness initiatives like farmer’s markets and dance classes. It provides various outpatient services like primary care, diabetes care, orthopedic care, women’s health, among others, reinforcing its role as a comprehensive neighborhood clinic.

Lakeview Hospital is Northshore’s only Level II Trauma Center and provides extensive outpatient services. Its emergency department is staffed entirely with board-certified physicians and is the only local ER with that credential set. Beyond trauma, it offers a full spectrum of services, including acute care, heart and stroke care, orthopedics, behavioral health, rehabilitation, women’s and infant care.

“If we’re not engaging our community where they are, then we can’t bring them along for their healthcare,” said Dr. Heaton.

Today, LCMC Health hospitals hold national rankings in multiple specialties, with programs accredited by groups including the American College of Surgeons and The Joint Commission.

“It’s exciting to see what has happened over the last twenty years. It’s exciting to be part of LCMC Health and being a key part of building this community for the future,” said Feirn.

About LCMC Health

