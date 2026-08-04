LCMC Health Expands Community Health Efforts

NEW ORLEANS – During National Community Health Week (Aug. 2 – 8), LCMC Health is recognizing the many ways it is improving the health of the Greater New Orleans community beyond traditional patient care.

As an integrated health system rooted in the communities it serves, LCMC Health is committed to addressing the factors that influence health long before a patient enters a hospital or clinic. From bringing preventive screenings directly into neighborhoods to reducing food insecurity and investing in the education of future healthcare professionals, the health system continues to expand its impact across Southeast Louisiana.

“Community health extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals,” said LaDana Williams, Vice President of Community Engagement for University Medical Center New Orleans (UMC). “Whether we’re expanding access to preventive care, helping address food insecurity or supporting the next generation of healthcare professionals, we’re working alongside our community to build a healthier future.”

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Bringing Preventive Care to the Community

During the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, LCMC Health united physicians, nurses, clinicians and team members from across the health system to provide free health education, preventive screenings and direct connections to care. The system-wide activation reached more than 1,000 community members and provided nearly 1,500 health screenings, while physicians participated in multiple educational panel discussions focused on cancer prevention, women’s health, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke prevention, nutrition and healthy living.

LCMC – Fighting Food Insecurity

LCMC Health is also piloting an innovative food sustainability initiative at UMC that seeks to maximize surplus food while reducing waste.

Working alongside Morrison Healthcare, which manages the food programs at all eight LCMC Health hospitals, the program identifies safe, high-quality prepared food that would otherwise go unused and redirects it to community members experiencing food insecurity. The initiative is designed to benefit vulnerable populations, including individuals experiencing homelessness, families facing food insecurity, burn patients and others in need. Beginning this week, meals will be available to qualified patients in the UMC Heart & Harvest Pantry.

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Supporting the Future Healthcare Workforce

As part of National Community Health Week, LCMC Health will donate unused medical supplies and equipment to nursing schools across the region, including Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) School of Nursing, providing students with hands-on learning resources while reducing unnecessary waste. This underscores LCMC Health’s longstanding partnership that helped support the program’s launch in 2023.

This year’s donation includes approximately nearly 2,000 medical supplies with an estimated value of $30,000, allowing nursing students to gain valuable hands-on clinical experience using real healthcare materials.

“Hands-on learning is essential to preparing the next generation of nurses, and these donated medical supplies create valuable opportunities for students to practice the skills they will use throughout their careers,” said CJ Marbley, Chief Nursing Officer of New Orleans East Hospital and UMC. “Nurses across the LCMC Health system recognized the importance of supporting these prospective nurses and have spearheaded this initiative, ensuring that graduates will be better equipped to provide exceptional care to the communities they will serve.”

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LCMC Health’s community engagement efforts continue throughout the year with upcoming initiatives including participation in the Black Men’s Wellness Walk on Oct. 10, along with numerous outreach events, educational programs and partnerships across the region.

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.