LCMC Health Earns National Recognition

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health has been nationally recognized in 2025 for its outstanding workplace culture, earning spots on Becker’s Hospital Review’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare,” Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces in Health Care,” and Forbes’ “America’s Best In-State Employers” lists.

Established in 2009, LCMC Health has grown into a leading health network, rooted in community, public-private partnership and a mission that prioritizes access and excellence. These accolades highlight LCMC Health’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that prioritizes employee engagement, professional growth and community impact.

“At LCMC Health, we pride ourselves in creating a culture of wellness and giving a little extra. These principles are the foundation of our healthcare system, and they extend to the wellness of all our 18,000 employees,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Our people are the heart of who we are – their dedication to exceptional care is what truly makes this a great place to work.”

- Sponsors -

Under Feirn’s leadership, LCMC Health has expanded to include eight hospitals, including three academic centers of excellence in East Jefferson General Hospital, Manning Family Children’s and University Medical Center New Orleans, as well as community hospitals like Lakeview Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital. The health system employs nearly 18,000 staff members and over 2,800 physicians across more than 100 clinical and urgent care centers.

Becker’s Hospital Review evaluates organizations based on benefits, professional development opportunities and community involvement. Newsweek’s and Forbes’ lists similarly assess workplace culture, employee satisfaction and growth prospects.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.