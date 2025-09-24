LCMC Health Earns American Heart Association Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health has announced that several of its hospitals have been recognized by the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® program for continued success in the treatment of stroke, heart failure and the implementation of resuscitation. These awards are a reflection of how LCMC hospitals are implementing evidence-based treatment guidelines to provide the highest quality of care and improve patient outcomes.

“These recognitions are especially meaningful for LCMC Health, as we serve a state with some of the nation’s highest rates of stroke and heart disease,” said Dr. John Heaton, Chief Medical Officer of LCMC Health. “These awards from the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines program are a testament to the dedication of our doctors, nurses and staff who are tirelessly working to improve outcomes for our patients and community.”

Awards and Recognition List

The following LCMC Health hospitals were recognized for their excellence in these key areas:

East Jefferson General Hospital

Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Optimal and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Resuscitation Bronze

Lakeview Hospital

Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Resuscitation Silver

Manning Family Children’s

Resuscitation Gold – Pediatrics

Resuscitation Gold – Neonate/Infant

Resuscitation Target CPR

Touro

Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Coronary Artery Disease STEMI Receiving Silver with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

University Medical Center New Orleans

Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

West Jefferson Medical Center

Stroke Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite, Advanced Therapy and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll

Award Descriptions

The Stroke quality achievement awards reflect adherence to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines designed to ensure patients receive the most effective treatment available. By following these standards, LCMC Health reports improved survival rates and reduced long-term disability among stroke patients.

The Heart Failure quality achievement awards further demonstrate the system’s efforts to improve outcomes for patients with heart failure. This recognition points to progress in reducing hospital readmissions and enabling patients to experience more healthy days at home.

In addition, the Resuscitation quality achievement awards acknowledge LCMC Health’s work in treating in-hospital cardiac arrest. The system emphasizes that rapid, effective medical response is essential to improving survival rates for the hundreds of thousands of people nationwide who suffer cardiac arrest each year.

Becker’s Hospital Review

LCMC Health has also been nationally recognized in 2025 as having an outstanding workplace culture, earning spots on Becker’s Hospital Review’s “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare,” Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces in Health Care,” and Forbes’ “America’s Best In-State Employers” lists.

Established in 2009, LCMC Health has grown into a leading health network, rooted in community, public-private partnership and a mission that prioritizes access and excellence. These accolades highlight LCMC Health’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that prioritizes employee engagement, professional growth and community impact.

“At LCMC Health, we pride ourselves in creating a culture of wellness and giving a little extra. These principles are the foundation of our healthcare system, and they extend to the wellness of all our 18,000 employees,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Our people are the heart of who we are – their dedication to exceptional care is what truly makes this a great place to work.”

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.