LCMC Health Creates Office of Advanced Practice, Hires Chief of Advanced Practice

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health announced the creation of its new Office of Advanced Practice and the appointment of Meghan Kirkland, PA-C, MBA as the system’s inaugural Chief of Advanced Practice, effective May 4.

The establishment of the Office of Advanced Practice marks a significant milestone for LCMC Health and its more than 1,000 privileged Advanced Practice Providers (APPs), including nurse practitioners, physician assistants, certified registered nurse anesthetists and other advanced practice clinicians across the health system. For the first time, APPs across LCMC Health will have a dedicated systemwide “home” designed to support professional development, operational alignment, clinical excellence and strategic growth.

The newly established office reflects years of advocacy from APPs across the system and underscores LCMC Health’s continued investment in strengthening care teams, advancing provider support and enhancing patient care delivery.

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“Creating the Office of Advanced Practice is an important step forward for our health system and a meaningful investment in the providers who play a critical role in how we care for our patients and communities,” said Dr. John Heaton, president and chief medical officer of LCMC Health. “This is a system win and a recognition of the value our Advanced Practice Providers bring every day. Meghan brings the vision, experience and leadership to help us build something transformative.”

As Chief of Advanced Practice, Kirkland will serve as the senior executive leader responsible for the strategic oversight, operational management and professional development of APPs across LCMC Health’s hospitals, outpatient clinics and affiliated practices. In this role, she will serve as a systemwide leader, advocate and subject matter expert for APP practice, helping ensure high-quality, patient-centered care aligned with LCMC Health’s mission and long-term strategic priorities.

Kirkland joins LCMC Health with more than 16 years of clinical experience and 13 years of progressive leadership experience, most recently serving as Executive Director of Advanced Practice Providers for Piedmont, the largest healthcare system in Georgia. Her clinical background spans pulmonary and critical care, internal medicine, emergency medicine, urgent care and surgical ICU. Throughout her career, she has led initiatives focused on APP recruitment, compensation strategy, workforce analytics, professional development and system-level representation of APP priorities.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the future of advanced practice across LCMC Health,” said Kirkland. “The creation of this office demonstrates a real commitment to supporting APPs and elevating their role in delivering exceptional care. I’m honored to join the organization and partner with teams across the system to build a strong, collaborative foundation for the future.”

The Office of Advanced Practice will focus on advancing clinical excellence, strengthening APP engagement, supporting workforce strategy, standardizing best practices where appropriate and creating greater alignment across the system to support patients, providers and care teams.