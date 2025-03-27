LCMC Health Celebrates Five Hospitals Achieving “Birth Ready” Designation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC) announced last week that 35 birthing hospitals have achieved the 2025 Louisiana Birth Ready or Birth Ready+ Designation. LCMC Health has announced that five of their hospitals are included in this list. East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, Touro and West Jefferson Medical Center all received Birth Ready+ Designation. Lakeside Hospital received Birth Ready Designation.

“LCMC Health is committed to providing the highest quality and best practice of safe patient care for all our patients,” said Dr. Toni Flowers, LCMC Health Chief Social Responsibility Officer. “All five of our birthing hospitals have demonstrated this commitment by obtaining and sustaining Birth Ready and Birth Ready+ designations. We applaud our team’s dedication to achieving improved health outcomes for mothers and infants in our community.”

The Birth Ready Designation, launched by the LaPQC in 2021, has seen growing participation each year. In 2021, 27 facilities achieved the Louisiana Birth Ready Designation. Today, 35 of Louisiana’s 46 birthing hospitals are designated.

Birth Ready Designation is earned by birthing hospitals that must meet standards across five key areas, including the implementation of policies and procedures to enhance recognition and response to clinical causes of severe maternal morbidity and promoting patient partnership. Hospitals that have achieved the Louisiana Birth Ready+ Designation have exceeded these requirements and reached a higher level of compliance.

“The Department of Health is committed to improving maternal health outcomes in Louisiana, and working together moves us one step closer to positive change,” said Ralph Abraham, Louisiana Surgeon General. “I applaud these hospitals for their dedication and willingness to put in the hard work to achieve Birth Ready and Birth Ready+ Designation because our mothers deserve the support.”

All hospitals that receive this designation have demonstrated significant efforts to implement evidence-based practices that improve care. Hospitals granted this honor undergo a thorough application and review process by the LaPQC Birth Ready Designation Committee. Many designated hospitals have been collaborating with the LaPQC for years to improve outcomes for mothers and newborns throughout the state.

“Birthing hospitals across Louisiana are working diligently to ensure safe and patient-centered care for Louisiana families,” said Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, medical director of the LaPQC. “Improving care for mothers in Louisiana is one of the Department’s top priorities. Birthing hospitals achieving designation have demonstrated achievement in reaching that goal.”

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.