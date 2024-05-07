LCMC Health Appoints Medical Director of Heart Valve Center

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has announced that Dr. Stephen R. Ramee will serve as medical director of the LCMC Health heart valve program. In this role he will join forces with LCMC Health and LSU Health Science Center to establish a structural heart and heart valve center for Gulf South patients.

Ramee has been the founder and medical director of the Gayle and Tom Benson Heart Valve Center at Ochsner Medical Center since 2010. During his tenure, the facility was known for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mitral and tricuspid valve repair, and left atrial appendage occlusion programs.

Ramee earned his Bachelor of Arts in political science from Vanderbilt University in 1974, followed by a Master of Science in physiology and biophysics from Georgetown in 1976. He graduated with distinction from George Washington University Medical School in 1980, subsequently serving in various capacities within the U.S. Army medical corps before transitioning to Ochsner Clinic in 1988.

Ramee has board certifications in internal medicine, cardiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional vascular medicine. He has authored numerous scientific papers and participated in over 200 clinical trials, with a focus on coronary and non-coronary revascularization and transcatheter therapy for heart valve disorders.

Ramee hopes the new center will offer cutting-edge treatments, research opportunities, and training programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stephen Ramee to the LCMC Health family,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, in a statement. “His unparalleled expertise and dedication to advancing cardiac care will undoubtedly elevate our services and benefit countless patients in our region. And his appointment underscores LCMC Health’s commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery, reinforcing its position as a leader in cardiovascular care in the Gulf South.”