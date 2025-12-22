LCMC Health and Second Harvest Partner for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS – This holiday season, LCMC Health and its hospitals have partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank for its system-wide Holidays with Heart campaign to boost food donations and raise funds for Second Harvest’s vital mission of combating food insecurity across the Greater New Orleans area.

On Dec. 17, LCMC Health leadership and staff gathered at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in the historic Tremé to distribute pre-packed bags of food to 300 households in need. Additionally, LCMC Health donated $75,000 to Second Harvest to help feed more families into the new year, and its systemwide food drive collected 2,608 pounds of food.

The distribution comes as food insecurity continues to rise across the Greater New Orleans area, particularly during the holiday season when household expenses typically increase. According to Second Harvest, demand for emergency food assistance has climbed as families face higher grocery prices alongside rising housing, insurance and utility costs. The $75,000 contribution and more than 2,600 pounds of donated food will help provide thousands of meals to families in South Louisiana during a period of peak need.

“At LCMC Health, caring for people is at the heart of what we do,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “We’re proud to extend that care beyond our hospital walls to help support families in our community this holiday season. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our employees and patients that donated as well as to our partners at Second Harvest for supporting this initiative and caring for our community year-round.”

“We are deeply grateful to LCMC Health and their teams for showing up for our neighbors,” said Jon Toups, President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. “This partnership strengthens our ability to get food to families across South Louisiana and helps us meet rising needs during this critical time.”

LCMC Health and Second Harvest – Details

One in six households across Louisiana are at risk of hunger. Additionally, rising costs of food, housing and utilities have significantly increased the need for emergency food assistance. Over the last month, LCMC Health and its hospitals have been gathering food at their facilities to help support Second Harvest’s mission of feeding families and individuals in need in our community. Second Harvest provides food and support to over 500 community partners and programs across 23 parishes, distributing the equivalent of 38 million meals each year.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.