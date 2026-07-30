LCMC Health 1st in Region for Robotic Lung Surgery

Dr. Wassim Abi Jaoude – First in the region to perform robotic lung cancer surgery. Photos taken at LCMC’s East Jefferson Hospital on July 27, 2026.

NEW ORLEANS – LCMC Health has achieved a major milestone in cancer care, becoming the first health system in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi to perform a single-port robotic lung surgery that successfully removed a patient’s lung cancer, leaving the patient cancer-free.

The breakthrough procedure was performed at East Jefferson General Hospital (East Jefferson), in partnership with Tulane University School of Medicine, by thoracic surgeon Dr. Wassim Abi Jaoude, using the recently acquired da Vinci Single-Port (SP) Robotic Surgical System. This technique allows surgeons to perform complex procedures through a single small incision, resulting in less pain, faster recovery and significantly shorter hospital stays, with most patients discharged within 24 hours compared to the typical two to four days following traditional robotic surgeries.

“This is a monumental medical advancement for our community and our region, especially when you consider our higher-than-average rates of lung cancer,” said Greg Nielsen, CEO of East Jefferson. “Together, LCMC Health, East Jefferson and Tulane University are establishing a system for world-class, destination healthcare for the entire Gulf South.”

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To bring the advanced technique to Louisiana, Dr. Abi Jaoude traveled to New York for specialized training and is currently the only surgeon in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi offering the procedure.

“This advancement represents a major step forward in thoracic oncology,” said Dr. Abi Jaoude, assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Tulane University School of Medicine. “By utilizing a single incision, we can offer our patients enhanced surgical precision alongside significantly reduced pain and faster recovery times.”

LCMC Health – Expanding Single-Port Robotic Surgery

The acquisition of the da Vinci SP system positions East Jefferson as one of the few multi-specialty single-port robotic programs in the region. Beyond thoracic oncology, the platform is actively being integrated across several other surgical specialties including:

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Urology: Dr. Jorge Caso, chief of urologic oncology at Tulane, recently performed LCMC Health’s first transvesical radical prostatectomy using a single incision through the bladder, an approach designed to minimize postoperative pain and complications.

Head & Neck: Dr. Rizwan Aslam, otolaryngology chair at Tulane, has successfully completed several head and neck procedures using the SP platform since its implementation.

Future Expansion: Additional surgeons, including Tulane reconstructive urologist Dr. Babak Azad, are preparing to train on the system to bring minimally invasive options to lower tract urology patients.

East Jefferson currently utilizes the single-port system for one or two procedures each week, with surgical volume expected to grow rapidly as more physicians complete training. LCMC Health plans to continue expanding access to these advanced techniques across its network, reinforcing its commitment to multidisciplinary, cutting-edge patient care.