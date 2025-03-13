Lawyer, DCHC Board Member to be Honored at Annual “Keeping Our Promises” Gala

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ascension DePaul Foundation New Orleans (ADF – formerly Daughters of Charity Foundation of New Orleans) will honor Liskow & Lewis tax lawyer and DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC) Board member, Robert “Bob” Angelico, with the prestigious Inspired Cross Award, at its 11th Annual Keeping Our Promises Gala, presented by Quest Diagnostics.

Angelico will receive the award at the Gala on April 12 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans for his efforts and dedication to promoting healthy communities. The event will begin with an exclusive Patron Party at 6:00 p.m. leading into the Gala at 7:00 p.m. The purpose is to raise crucial funds to combat health disparities and ensure equitable access to high-quality health care for all members of the community.

Angelico is a native New Orleanian who attended Jesuit High School, Louisiana State University, and Loyola New Orleans Law School. As a tax lawyer with years of experience helping top-tier companies with sophisticated state and local tax issues throughout Louisiana, Angelico has helped minimize the taxes of his clients, which include manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, non-profits, oil and gas, and construction businesses and other entities of all types and sizes.

Angelico is a Board Certified Tax Specialist certified by the Louisiana Board of Legal Specialization, and a licensed Certified Public Accountant. He is also the immediate Past President and managing shareholder of Liskow & Lewis.

Angelico served on the Board of the New Orleans Speech & Hearing Center and was its Chairman. He served as President of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants in 2010-2011. Since 2003, he’s been an active board member of DePaul Community Health Centers, formerly known as Daughters of Charity Services New Orleans.

“Ascension DePaul Foundation is excited to honor Bob Angelico with the Inspired Cross Award for his leadership and dedication to improving the community’s overall health.” said Michael G. Griffin, MSPH, DSc, FACHE, President and CEO of DePaul Community Health Centers. “Bob has been on DCHC’s Board for more than 20 years and has consistently shown up to assist us in providing health care to all people.”

Other Awardees

ADF will also honor Louisiana State Senator for District 5, Royce Duplessis, Mrs. Phyllis Taylor of the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation, and Dr. Corey Hébert at the gala.

Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased here.

About Ascension DePaul Services/DePaul Community Health Centers

Ascension DePaul Services (ADS) continues the work of our founders, the Daughters of Charity, who have provided compassionate health care in New Orleans for 190 years. After the sale of Hotel Dieu Hospital in 1992, the Daughters transitioned their efforts, establishing a community health ministry offering primary and preventive health services that address the needs of the total individual – mind, body and spirit. Our 11 health centers, operating as DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC), are conveniently located in Algiers, Bywater, Carrollton, Gentilly, Gretna, Kenner, Louisa, Metairie (2 locations), New Orleans East and Prytania.

About DePaul Community Health Centers (DCHC)

DCHC provides care for chronic illnesses such as asthma, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression. Women’s health, behavioral/mental health, dental, optometry, pharmacy, podiatry and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services are also available at select health centers. A proud member of Ascension, the nation’s largest Catholic and non-profit health care system, ADS’s Mission, inspired by the Daughters of Charity, is to improve the health and well-being of our community and to be a presence of the Love of Jesus in the lives of all we serve and with whom we partner.