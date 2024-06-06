Law Firm Opens Thibodaux Office

THIBODAUX, La. — Middleberg Riddle Group has opened an office in Thibodaux, La. The law firm — which specializes in maritime defense, corporate law, litigation, and real estate — also has offices in Dallas and New Orleans.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in Louisiana with the opening of our Thibodaux office,” said Aaron Guidry, attorney at the Middleberg Riddle Group. “This new location allows us to better serve our clients in the Bayou region, offering them convenient access to high-quality legal services.”