Laser Thermal Awarded Contract by Louisiana Tech University to Advance Semiconductor Research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (press release) – Laser Thermal, a leading provider of thermal property measurement solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract with Louisiana Tech University for the acquisition of its SSTR-F tool. This advanced technology will be deployed in collaboration with the University’s Institute for Micromanufacturing (IfM) to drive cutting-edge research in semiconductor technologies. The SSTR-F tool is a key component in modernizing and enhancing the infrastructure and research capabilities at IfM. It is expected to play a crucial role in supporting the University’s mission to advance fundamental and applied research while fostering collaboration with corporate, government, and academic partners.

This acquisition was made possible through funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The project aims to advance research in microtechnology, nanotechnology, and semiconductor technologies while strengthening workforce development and industrial partnerships within the domestic microelectronics manufacturing sector.

Dr. Arden Moore, Associate Professor, Director of the Institute for Micromanufacturing, and Interim Associate Dean of Research at Louisiana Tech, emphasized the tool’s significance, stating:

“The Laser Thermal tool aligns perfectly with our goals. Its unique high-throughput, industry-friendly design and non-destructive testing capabilities make it an invaluable resource for semiconductor research and industrial collaborations. The tool will be housed in the shared metrology laboratory at IfM, where it will be accessible to students, faculty, and external industrial users. With training provided by technical staff, it will support projects ranging from thermal management in electronics to defect detection and the characterization of innovative materials and structures.”

The IfM is poised to address critical economic and national security challenges posed by a shortage of domestically produced, trusted semiconductor technologies. By leveraging its established resources, Louisiana Tech seeks to strategically expand its research, education, and workforce development activities. This initiative aims to reclaim domestic expertise, workforce, and manufacturing capacity in microdevices while driving economic growth in Louisiana through the creation of high-tech jobs and diversification of the local economy.

Founded in 2020, Laser Thermal is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and specializes in delivering advanced thermal measurement solutions for materials across all length scales. Leveraging state-of-the-art optical technologies, the company designs and manufactures thermal metrology equipment capable of measuring thermal properties from the nanometer scale to bulk materials. Combining optical technologies with a commitment to simplicity, accuracy, and efficiency, Laser Thermal offers a versatile range of services, including contract testing and tool sales, tailored to meet diverse customer needs.

By ACCESSWIRE.