Larry Lovell Launches PR Firm. Photo provided by LLPR.

NEW ORLEANS – Larry Lovell, a longtime New Orleans communications professional who has worked on high-profile events and campaigns for local and national clients, has launched his own firm, Larry Lovell PR (LLPR).

Lovell brings more than two decades of public relations experience to the firm, including work with tourism organizations, consumer brands, cultural institutions and business leaders.

“I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside some of the top pros in the industry on some of the most significant events in New Orleans’ modern history with a national reach,” Lovell said. “I’m excited to open my own shop, collaborating with clients who are doing important work and making a difference for the community and the region.”

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From working on the post-Hurricane Katrina reopening of the Louisiana Superdome and leading the agency team for the opening of the first major expansion at The National WWII Museum to coordinating Antoine’s restaurant’s 175th anniversary and announcing Branford Marsalis as the new artistic director at the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, Lovell said the projects have given him experience handling events that received national media attention.

“For more than 20 years, I have enjoyed watching Larry work — and succeed — at the highest level of public relations,” said Mark Mayer, former CEO of Peter Mayer Advertising. “From focused local initiatives to large national campaigns, Larry’s unique combination of strategic thinking, creativity and execution consistently delivers measurable results for clients. I recommend him highly.”

LLPR offers a variety of public relations services, including media relations, social media, events marketing, community relations, crisis management, design and strategic planning, Lovell said.

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“In PR’s highly competitive landscape, Larry has an innate gift for storytelling. He doesn’t just push a client — he uncovers the compelling human element in every story, and his integrity has earned the media’s trust. Any client would be lucky to have him shaping their narrative,” said Andrew Nelson, contributing writer, National Geographic Traveler.

Lovell: Experience and Clients

Lovell said his experience runs the gamut, including local, regional and national consumer brands, tourism destinations and attractions, celebrities and celebrity chefs, musicians, professional athletes and sports franchises, business leaders, community leaders and media personalities from local news teams to national network outlets.

He spent two decades at what was then New Orleans’ largest full-service advertising agency, most recently serving as vice president and director of PR and social media through the company’s sale by the Mayer family. His first major client was New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp., and his account experience includes brands and companies like Procter & Gamble, Zatarain’s, Bar-S Foods, Louisiana Tourism, Hancock Whitney Bank, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana, Xavier and Tulane universities, and many others.

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“I’ve worked with Larry on a variety of stories over the years, from introducing my audience to a dynamic new museum exhibit, a New Orleans restaurant that demands respect, to a neighborhood program breaking new ground in music education,” said Mark Guarino, ABC News producer. “Larry is a storyteller, which means he knows how to talk with storytellers in language that lights them up. He is responsive, trustworthy and always professional. For journalists hunting for stories that matter, Larry delivers.”

Awards and Community Involvement

Lovell’s work has been recognized with numerous awards, including two platinum and 12 gold HSMAI Adrian Awards for tourism-related marketing. In the last 22 years, he’s won 17 first place awards from the Press Club of New Orleans for “Best PR Campaign,” “Best Social Media Campaign,” “Best Special Event,” “Best Public Affairs Campaign,” and “Best Community Relations Campaign.” He won the latter most recently for his work on YouthForce NOLA’s 10th anniversary at the Press Club’s 2026 Awards Gala.

He is also involved in the community, serving on the Touro LCMC Health Governing Board and as treasurer of the Press Club of New Orleans. Lovell also guest lectures at Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

Current clients include Lanier Engineers, YouthForce NOLA, Ellis Marsalis Center for Music, a local financial institution, area cultural attractions and producers and retailers in the Louisiana medical marijuana industry.