Largest Water Quality Exhibition in North America Returns

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The Water Environment Federation (WEF) will host the return of WEFTEC, the largest annual water quality exhibition in North America, set to take place from Oct. 5-9 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This event will gather registrants and exhibiting companies from around the globe, all dedicated to advancing water quality and infrastructure.

WEFTEC serves as a platform for water quality professionals, providing education and training opportunities. Attendees will engage with pressing topics such as infrastructure development, the impact of emerging contaminants like PFAS and strategies for enhancing the resilience of water systems in the face of natural disasters. The conference emphasizes the crucial need to protect our water resources amid evolving environmental challenges.

The event will feature a variety of highlights designed to foster community engagement and innovation. On Friday, Oct. 6, WEF volunteers will host Water Palooza at St. Mary’s Academy, a day-long education fair filled with hands-on activities aimed at inspiring the next generation of water professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour local infrastructure and businesses, gaining firsthand insights into ongoing construction projects and daily operations within the community, including visits to the Lake Borgne Surge Barrier and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans Power Complex.

Moreover, the WEFTEC Exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in water and wastewater technology, allowing participants to explore cutting-edge solutions for water quality challenges and sustainability efforts. With more than 120 traditional classroom sessions and interactive presentations, attendees will delve into the latest industry content, ensuring they are equipped to tackle the challenges ahead.

