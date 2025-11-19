LaPorte Joins Mauldin & Jenkins in Strategic Merger

NEW ORLEANS – Mauldin & Jenkins, a Top 100 certified public accounting and advisory firm, will merge with LaPorte CPAs & Business Advisors on Dec. 1, expanding the firm’s regional footprint and service capabilities.

As one of the largest independent accounting and business advisory firms in the Gulf South, LaPorte adds 178 professionals, including 38 Partners, and expands Mauldin & Jenkins’ footprint across the South Central U.S., effective immediately.

Regional Impact

The combined firm will operate under the Mauldin & Jenkins name, formally establishing Mauldin & Jenkins’ presence in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Covington, and Houma, Louisiana, as well as Houston, Texas.

LaPorte, founded in 1946, has long been a major presence in Louisiana’s accounting sector, with a workforce concentrated across its Louisiana offices. As a result, the merger affects one of the region’s largest pools of accounting and advisory professionals.

The expansion also strengthens a key professional-services sector that supports core New Orleans industries ranging from energy and maritime to healthcare, construction and local government.

Expanded Services and Capabilities

The combination strengthens Mauldin & Jenkins’ ability to serve clients with intricate, multi-state operations, offering an expanded suite of services and deeper technical capabilities. Clients will benefit from specialized tax planning, assurance, and advisory solutions that are tailored to the unique economic landscapes of the region.

Building on these enhanced capabilities, the addition of Louisiana to a 19-office network across the South and Southeast positions New Orleans as a strategic hub within a multi-state platform serving companies with complex regional and national footprints.

Leadership Perspective

Firm leaders emphasized the significance of the alignment. “This merger not only increases our reach into new dynamic markets; it is an enhancement of the expertise we bring to every client relationship,” said Hanson Borders, Managing Partner of Mauldin & Jenkins. “LaPorte has a rich 80-year legacy of quality service, excellence and commitment to its people and its clients, as well as a value system that aligns perfectly with ours. This means increased access to specialized knowledge in complex assurance, tax, and advisory matters, as well as a broader suite of comprehensive services to support all aspects of our clients’ business and personal financial goals in Louisiana and Texas.”

Eric Bosch, President of LaPorte, who will join Mauldin & Jenkins as Regional Market Leader, emphasized the benefit to clients. “Joining Mauldin & Jenkins provides our clients with immediate access to national-firm resources and greater depth of specialization, all while maintaining the personalized, local service they have always relied upon. Our professionals will continue to work directly with the clients they serve, simply backed by the strength of a Top 100 firm. This is a clear win for our clients and our people.”

This merger increases Mauldin & Jenkins’ total number of professionals to over 750 across 19 offices. This expansion solidifies the firm’s position as a major provider of accounting and advisory services across the country.

Recognition and Industry Rankings

Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today. The firm rose to No. 65 on Accounting Today’s 2025 Top 100 Firms list, marking its 31st consecutive appearance on the list and was recognized as a ‘Top Workplaces 2025’ honoree by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, its sixth consecutive year receiving the award.

LaPorte brings a strong foundation of recognition in Louisiana: it received the 2025 ClearlyRated “Best of Accounting” Award for client service excellence and its team members Nicole Reynolds and Christina Chifici were honored in the 2025 Society of Louisiana CPAs “Women to Watch” awards program.

About Mauldin & Jenkins

Founded in 1918, the Firm serves clients across a wide range of industries, including government, banking, technology, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, not-for-profit, financial services, private client services, and higher education. For additional information, please visit mjcpa.com.