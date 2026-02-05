Login
People on the Move

Lanier Engineer Marks 30-Year Milestone

February 5, 2026   |By
Jeff Mazzanti - Lanier Engineer Marks 30-Year Milestone
Jeff Mazzanti – Lanier Engineer Marks 30-Year Milestone. Photo provided by Lanier.

NEW ORLEANS – Jeff Mazzanti is marking 30 years with Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers, a New Orleans–based engineering firm specializing in marine, industrial, and port infrastructure projects.

Over the past three decades, Mazzanti has held multiple roles at the firm, including project manager, chief engineer and vice president. His work has included leading complex marine and industrial projects and contributing to the firm’s operational and strategic development.

Mazzanti has played a key role in expanding Lanier’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) engineering portfolio and in strengthening the firm’s strategic alliance with HR Wallingford, a U.K.-based coastal and hydraulic engineering consultancy.

His professional experience includes the design, inspection and analysis of marine structures worldwide, with a focus on facilities located along inland waterways and coastal environments, including near-shore anchorages. His background also includes structural design and inspection work for industrial facilities, as well as bridge design and inspection projects.

Projects completed under Mazzanti’s leadership include new marine liquid cargo docks, LNG marine terminal facilities, near-shore anchorages and midstream mooring systems. He has also worked on numerous repair and renovation projects for existing marine cargo docks, along with concept and feasibility studies for a range of commercial and industrial clients.

Founded in 1974, Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers provides multi-disciplinary engineering services for public and private sector clients, with a concentration on marine terminals, ports, industrial facilities and energy-related infrastructure. In addition to its headquarters in New Orleans, the firm operates offices across the Gulf Coast region.

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

