Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence in Marine Engineering

NEW ORLEANS (press release) —Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc. (Lanier), a leading marine engineering design firm, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Founded in 1974 by Sorrell Lanier, the firm has grown from a one-person operation to one of the Gulf Coast’s most respected independent marine engineering firms.

“We continue to uphold my father’s legacy of excellence through the work of our talented team,” said Price Lanier, the company’s current president. “Five decades later, we remain committed to providing specialized marine, port and dock engineering services that are critical to global industries.”

Since its founding, Lanier has completed major projects for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies like ExxonMobil, Valero, Phillips 66, CHS and ADM to significant ports including the Port of Beaumont, Port of Corpus Christi, Port of Lake Charles and Port of Plaquemines. The firm has focused on designing and constructing infrastructure for oil and gas storage, grain elevators and port facilities in Louisiana, Texas and internationally.

Lanier offers services in seven primary areas of marine-based industries:

Oil & Gas: Design and construction of storage and transfer facilities.

Design and construction of storage and transfer facilities. Mid-Stream Feed Stock Storage: Designing facilities for bulk and liquid terminal operations.

Designing facilities for bulk and liquid terminal operations. Grain Elevators: Engineering solutions for storage and transportation of agricultural commodities.

Engineering solutions for storage and transportation of agricultural commodities. Port Infrastructure: Enhancing facilities to support the international marine transport industry.

Enhancing facilities to support the international marine transport industry. Petrochemicals: Engineering services for the petrochemical sector.

Engineering services for the petrochemical sector. Green Energy: Providing sustainable solutions for renewable energy projects.

Providing sustainable solutions for renewable energy projects. Bulk and Breakbulk Commodities: Developing wharves for bulk materials like fertilizer, petrocoke, cement and salt.

“The industries we serve, from energy to agriculture, are essential to economic growth and the global supply chain,” Lanier said. “From supporting the U.S. as the top exporter of green energy products to helping Louisiana become a key hub for global grain distribution, our work is at the center of major international industries.”

Lanier has grown from a small team to a workforce of more than 130 employees. The firm maintains its headquarters in New Orleans, with additional offices in the New Orleans Northshore area, Beaumont, Corpus Christi and Houston.

The company prides itself on its family-owned culture, placing a strong emphasis on integrity, professionalism and employee development.

“As we look to the next 50 years, we remain committed to delivering innovative, sustainable and safe engineering solutions to support the industries that have been integral to our growth,” Lanier said.