NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Lanier & Associates Consulting Engineers announced two significant leadership promotions that reflect the marine engineering firm’s continued growth and commitment to developing talent from within. Thomas O’Keefe and Chris O’Brien have been named the company’s newest Principals in Charge (PIC), recognizing years of outstanding leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to the firm’s success.

Price Lanier, president of Lanier & Associates, said the appointments underscore the company’s confidence in its longtime leaders and the strength of its internal culture.

“We are very excited to announce Thomas O’Keefe and Chris O’Brien as our newest Principals in Charge,” said Lanier. “Both have served with distinction as Department Heads for many years, and their knowledge, experience, and leadership have been essential to keeping Lanier & Associates strong and moving forward.”

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Lanier added that the promotions reflect more than individual achievement, noting the broader impact of the leadership team across the firm, while supporting the firm’s long-term growth and continued service to clients across the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

“Thomas and Chris have earned the respect of their teams through hard work, consistency, and a true commitment to our people and our clients,” Lanier said. “Their elevation to Principals in Charge is well deserved, and I’m excited to see them help guide Lanier into its next chapter.”

About Lanier & Associates

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Lanier & Associates is an award-winning, family-owned and operated marine engineering firm based in New Orleans, Louisiana, with offices across the Gulf Coast including Houston, Beaumont and Corpus Christi. With more than 50 years in operation, the company specializes in providing marine engineering design and implementation services to key industries in major port markets across Louisiana and Texas. Lanier Engineers is committed to excellence, integrity, and professionalism in all aspects of its operations. For more information about Lanier & Associates, visit www.lanier-engineers.com.