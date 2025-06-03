Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

Landry Urges Utility Reform to Address Industrial Energy Demands

June 3, 2025   |By
Landry Urges Utility Reform to Address Industrial Energy Demands
Landry Urges Utility Reform to Address Industrial Energy Demands. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS – Speaking at the Edison Electric Institute annual conference in New Orleans, Gov. Jeff Landry urged a rethink of how utilities are regulated to prevent ratepayers from bearing the costs of new infrastructure needed to meet rising power demands from private companies and major industries. The Edison Electric Institute is an advocacy group

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter