Landry Names Scontrino PortSL Chairman

RESERVE, La. – Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Joseph “Joey” M. Scontrino III chairman of the Port of South Louisiana (PortSL) Board of Commissioners, elevating the St. John the Baptist Parish representative who had been serving as the board’s vice chairman.

Scontrino was appointed to the nine-member commission in 2024, returning to the Port after previously serving from 2012 to 2020. He succeeds P. Joey Murray III, who served as chairman for the past two years.

Scontrino owns and operates LaPlace-based Landcraft LLC, a construction and real estate development company whose work has included land development, single-family and multifamily housing, and commercial and industrial construction. He founded the company in 1992 and previously served with the Louisiana Housing Finance Authority.

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The Port of South Louisiana commission includes representatives from St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes and oversees the port district, which stretches 54 miles along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The port was created in 1960 to promote commerce and industrial development within the three-parish district.

PortSL – Airport Expansion Underway

Scontrino takes over as chairman as the Port advances improvements at its Executive Regional Airport in Reserve, including a planned 1,500-foot runway extension, hangar development and construction of a new terminal building, apron and parking area. The airport currently has a 5,150-foot runway and serves business and corporate aircraft traveling to southeast Louisiana.

The PortSL thanked Murray for his leadership during his two years as chairman, noting continued growth and operational success during his tenure.