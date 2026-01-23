Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Energy

Landry Launches Statewide Energy Strategy

January 23, 2026   |By
Landry Launches Statewide Energy Strategy
Landry Launches Statewide Energy Strategy. Photo taken from the cover of the Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy.

NEW ORLEANS – Governor Jeff Landry has unveiled the state’s new Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy, a comprehensive framework for aligning state agencies, regional and local partners, regulators, utilities, and private industry around a single vision designed for “statewide energy dominance.” “Energy has always shaped Louisiana’s economy, and under President Trump’s leadership, it is once again driving

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter