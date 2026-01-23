Landry Launches Statewide Energy Strategy

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

NEW ORLEANS - Governor Jeff Landry has unveiled the state's new Whole-of-Louisiana Energy Strategy, a comprehensive framework for aligning state agencies, regional and local partners, regulators, utilities, and private industry around a single vision designed for "statewide energy dominance."

“Energy has always shaped Louisiana’s economy, and under President Trump’s leadership, it is once again driving America’s future. With record investment and the creation of high-wage jobs, energy is at the center of Louisiana’s economic momentum. This Whole-of Louisiana Energy Strategy brings clarity and coordination to the assets that make our state exceptional, while reinforcing our shared commitment with the President to American global energy dominance and long-term opportunity for our citizens,” said Gov. Landry.

Louisiana Energy Highlights

Louisiana’s energy economy is anchored by extensive infrastructure that connects the state to global markets. According to the new Strategy document, more than 30 ports across Louisiana support industrial and energy-related trade and five of the nation’s 15 busiest U.S. ports by total cargo volume are located in Louisiana.

The state also has 15 oil refineries with the capacity to process approximately three million barrels of crude oil per day, supported by more than 50,000 miles of pipelines.

Recent investments in the state include multi-billion-dollar projects such as Meta’s $27 billion data center, Woodside Energy’s $17.5 billion LNG facility, Hyundai Steel’s $5.8 billion ultra-low-carbon steel plant, Venture Global’s $18 billion Plaquemines LNG expansion and ElementUSA’s $850 million rare earth minerals facility.

Louisiana also plays a central role in the nation’s liquefied natural gas exports, accounting for more than 60% of all U.S. LNG exports in 2024. Long-term supply is reinforced by the Haynesville Shale Formation, which holds an estimated 175 trillion cubic feet of recoverable natural gas.

Statewide Priorities for Energy Growth

The strategy outlines eight statewide priorities intended to accelerate investment and growth, including a top priority labeled “Expand Louisiana’s industrial base and drill, baby, drill.”

The statewide priorities are supported by Regional Opportunity Frameworks that identify how region-specific infrastructure, workforce, natural resources and institutions align with market demand and long-term growth trends. They are intended to help prospective investors, regional partners and local stakeholders move projects more quickly and predictably through planning, permitting and development.

“Our strongest year of economic development results confirmed what happens when vision is matched with disciplined execution. This strategy builds directly on that momentum by aligning regional strengths within a clear, statewide framework for energy investment, innovation, and high-wage job creation. Through a Whole-of-Louisiana approach, LED and our partners are positioning the state to lead globally while delivering real opportunity for Louisiana workers and communities,” said Susan Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) secretary.

Streamlining State Government for Energy Development

LED’s 2025 Strategic Plan and 9×90 Workplan, along with the Department of Conservation and Energy’s (C&E) new organizational model and strategic framework, provide a framework for aligning energy policy, resource management and regulatory coordination across state government.

Those efforts are reinforced by an interagency agreement between LED and C&E and accelerated by Governor Landry’s Louisiana Lightning Speed Executive Order, which formalizes a whole-of-government approach to move projects forward with greater speed, certainty and coordination.

Louisiana has also modernized its energy governance structure through Act 458, which consolidated energy policy, resource management and regulatory coordination under the Department of Conservation and Energy (C&E) as a single cabinet-level agency. Combined with a new C&E strategic plan, that shift strengthened coordination across economic development, energy planning, permitting and federal engagement, while Act 458 and Act 590 together established a more integrated framework linking economic development strategy with energy policy execution, regulatory alignment and project delivery.

Coordinated Planning and Execution

Following those reforms, LED and C&E held nearly 20 focused discussions with state cabinet leaders, industry executives, utility partners and technical experts to inform translate the Governor's energy priorities into regional plans that match local infrastructure and workforce strengths with market priorities.

“This strategy allows LED and other state partners seeking to build the state’s energy economy to provide clearer guidance on permitting processes and greater predictability for companies investing here. By safeguarding the resources and communities that make growth possible, we are strengthening Louisiana’s energy leadership and future while protecting our shared environment,” said Dustin Davidson, secretary of the Department of Conservation and Energy.

According to LED, the strategy is intended to position Louisiana to capitalize on its existing assets and execution capacity, reinforcing the state’s role as a location of choice for energy production, investment and innovation while reducing foreign energy dependence and advancing U.S. energy dominance globally.