Landry Launches Ratepayer & Community Protection Framework

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. Jeff Landry announced the completion of Louisiana’s Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework, establishing requirements intended to protect existing electricity customers and address infrastructure investment, workforce development and natural resource conservation.

In June, Landry established the Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Initiative through an executive order directing Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to develop criteria for companies seeking the state’s Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption. Four months later, LED has completed the Ratepayer and Community Protection Framework.

While the framework establishes broad requirements for companies seeking the tax exemption, the published document leaves several implementation questions unanswered, including how compliance will be independently verified, whether minimum community investment amounts will be required and how companies will be selected for the program’s new invitation-only process.

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“This framework ensures we remain at the forefront of the age of digital factories and super intelligence while protecting our citizens and communities. We have set the standard for how states can pursue these opportunities responsibly and put their people first,” said Landry.

Requirements for Data Center Projects

The framework requires applicants to demonstrate commitments across eight areas, including protecting existing ratepayers from project-related cost shifts, strengthening grid reliability, investing in Louisiana’s workforce and communities, contributing to local tax bases, protecting natural resources, growing Louisiana’s innovation economy and maintaining transparency and accountability.

Under the June 25 executive order establishing the initiative, companies pursuing major power-intensive projects through the state’s incentive program must commit to fully funding the additional electricity generation, transmission and infrastructure needed to serve their facilities, preventing those costs from being shifted to existing residential and commercial customers. The order also calls for upfront infrastructure contributions and long-term service agreements.

Natural resource protections are also part of the requirements. The executive order calls for efficiency standards for water use, energy management and environmental stewardship, while the completed framework requires companies to demonstrate how they will responsibly manage those impacts throughout the life of their projects.

LED must also evaluate a project’s anticipated demands on Louisiana’s resources, including water, electricity generation and transmission capacity, land and other natural resources, against its anticipated benefits to the state and its residents. No incentive agreement may proceed unless LED determines that the balance adequately protects Louisiana’s resources, ratepayers and communities and that appropriate contractual conditions are in place.

Other requirements include partnerships with Louisiana educational institutions and workforce providers to expand training, apprenticeships, internships and career opportunities. Companies must also identify commitments to local infrastructure and public services, support community initiatives such as STEM education and digital literacy, and establish connections with Louisiana startups, entrepreneurs and research institutions.

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The framework allows companies to tailor their commitments to the needs of the communities where their facilities would operate, rather than requiring identical investments from every project. Those commitments may include workforce training, infrastructure improvements, educational programs and other local priorities.

LED also plans to transition the Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption to an invitation-only program. Although the framework outlines requirements companies must meet to qualify for the incentive, LED has not detailed in its published materials how companies will be selected to receive invitations or whether the change will affect projects already in development.

Tax Incentive Eligibility and Accountability

The framework builds on a state tax incentive established under legislation enacted in 2024. The incentive was originally structured as a sales and use tax rebate before being converted to an exemption through legislation later that year.

Under Louisiana law, data center operators seeking the exemption must provide a sworn attestation that their projects will create at least 50 new direct, permanent jobs in Louisiana and that they intend to invest at least $200 million in the state between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2029.

The exemption carries an initial 20-year term, with the possibility of a 10-year extension. State law requires incentive agreements to authorize the state to terminate the agreement and state and local taxing authorities to assess and collect applicable sales and use taxes if a facility fails to meet its statutory or contractual obligations, or if LED determines it will be unable to fulfill them. The law also authorizes LED to impose additional conditions through those agreements.

The framework requires participating companies to establish measurable commitments, track progress and report their performance to LED throughout the life of their projects. Companies must also demonstrate how Louisiana contractors and vendors are being prioritized and incorporated into project activity.

However, the state’s published framework document does not specify reporting frequency, numerical water-use limits, minimum community investment amounts or independent verification procedures. Although individual electricity service agreements may contain financial safeguards against early closure or reduced operations, the framework does not establish specific statewide requirements addressing those risks.

“For projects participating in this program, the framework turns Louisiana’s priorities into measurable commitments from the start. It gives us a clear way to evaluate how each project will contribute to Louisiana over time and to hold companies accountable for the commitments they make. That accountability helps ensure major investments create lasting value for our state,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois.

To qualify for the exemption, companies must submit a detailed attestation explaining how they will satisfy each of the framework’s eight requirements. LED will coordinate with state agencies and local partners to evaluate those commitments and ensure required protections are in place. According to LED, projects must also demonstrate support from the Louisiana Department of Conservation and Energy, Louisiana Public Service Commission, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and their proposed energy provider.

The June executive order also requires LED to incorporate the framework’s conditions into agreements governing eligibility and continued participation in the tax exemption program.

State Adopts Trump Administration Terminology

The Landry administration also announced that Louisiana will begin referring to data centers as “digital factories,” adopting terminology that Louisiana Economic Development says follows changes in language used by the Trump administration.

In an article published by Louisiana Innovation, LED Chief Innovation Officer Josh Fleig said the agency is following the federal government’s shift from “artificial intelligence” to “super intelligence” and from “data centers” to “digital factories.”

The terminology change follows a September executive order by President Donald Trump directing federal agencies to replace “artificial intelligence” with “super intelligence.” The change has drawn criticism from researchers and technology journalists who note that superintelligence generally refers to hypothetical systems that surpass human intelligence, rather than existing AI technologies.

The Data Center Sales and Use Tax Exemption will retain its existing name because it is established in state law.