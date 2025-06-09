Landry Boosts Local Film Industry with Bill Signing

BATON ROUGE, LA (press release) — Film Louisiana proudly announces the signing of Senate Bill 232 (SB 232) by Governor Jeff Landry, marking a transformative moment for Louisiana’s film and entertainment industry. With this new law, Act 44, Louisiana now stands among the most competitive states in the nation for film production.

Act 44 modernizes the state’s film incentive program by granting Louisiana Economic Development (LED) the authority to manage the program through administrative rules instead of state law. This change provides the flexibility needed to respond quickly to industry shifts, better negotiate with studios and attract a wider range of film and television projects to the state.

Crucially, the bill preserves the program’s stability by maintaining the $125 million annual cap and 2031 sunset date while removing outdated per-person and per-project caps—making it more attractive for large-scale productions and episodic series.

“This is a game-changer,” said Jason Waggenspack, President of Film Louisiana. “With SB 232 now signed, Act 44 means we’re equipped to compete with the biggest players on a global scale. It’s a win for our workforce, our small businesses and the creative economy that defines Louisiana.”

Waggenspack added, “The passage of Act 44 reflects years of hard work and collaboration with industry stakeholders. It’s not just policy—it’s a promise to the thousands of Louisianans who earn a living through film that our state has their back.

We and the entire board of Film Louisiana extend our sincere gratitude to Governor Jeff Landry, LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois, legislative champions, the MPA and the many local professionals and unions that all advocated tirelessly to ensure this law became reality.”

About Film Louisiana

Film Louisiana (formerly, Louisiana Film & Entertainment Association/LFEA) is the professional trade association for the film and entertainment industry in Louisiana. Film Louisiana plays a substantive role in the long-term prosperity of Louisiana’s film industry.

The association works to bring together industry professionals and businesses invested in Louisiana. Film Louisiana’s goal is to speak with one voice regarding the positive economic impact the film industry delivers in Louisiana.