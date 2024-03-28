Landry Appoints New Convention Center President

NEW ORLEANS — Gov. Jeff Landry has appointed Russell W. Allen president of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority, the governing board of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The authority has 13 commissioners. Ten are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor, and three are appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans and serve four-year terms.

Allen is founder and CEO of K-Solv Group, a Houston-based consortium of eight businesses that employ roughly 400 people. K-Solv is focused on maritime, energy, environmental and industrial interests. The portfolio includes a chemical distribution entity, an environmental response company, a renewable fuels company, a safety supply business and an oilfield service company. Allen has owned and operated businesses in Louisiana for more than 15 years and has been a New Orleans resident since 2008.

“I would like to begin by extending my compliments to the previous leadership of the authority board for their unwavering dedication in steering the NOENMCC towards fulfilling its mission and vision,” said Allen in a press release. “Your service has created a strong foundation on which we will continue to build a brighter future.

I appreciate the value the NOENMCC brings and will work diligently with the entire board to efficiently fulfill the mission of the Convention Center, to the benefit of New Orleans and the great state of Louisiana.”

Allen serves on the board of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and is a member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors. He is a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club and the Krewe of Endymion.

Allen graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in industrial distribution. With his wife, Andrea, he has raised two daughters, who both graduated from Louisiana universities – Louisiana State University (LSU) and Tulane – and a son, who currently attends Texas Christian University (TCU).

“Russ is a proven natural leader with the business acumen to lead this distinguished body into its future endeavors. He joins the authority at an exciting time of modernization and transformation, with the largest renovation project in the region well underway,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president and CEO. “I congratulate and welcome him to serve as the next president of the authority.”

Earlier this month, Governor Landry also appointed James Capella, James Cook, Jack Rizzuto and Desi Vega to the board.