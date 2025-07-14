Landry Appoints Louisiana Coastal Authority Head

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

“We are excited to announce Michael Hare as the new Executive Director of CPRA,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “Michael has years of experience in coastal restoration, and I am confident that his leadership and commitment to our State make him well-suited to lead CPRA.”

Hare is the founder of WILDHARE Solutions, LLC, where he has advised clients navigating the growing environmental markets industry, with a particular focus on compensatory mitigation and coastal restoration. Before launching his firm, he served as Director of Government Affairs and Business Development at RES, leading policy initiatives, strategic communications, and business development across local, state, and federal levels.

With more than two decades of experience spanning public policy, political campaigns, and environmental advocacy, Hare’s career includes senior roles in government, notably as Deputy District Director and Legislative Assistant to former U.S. Representative Charles Boustany. He holds an MBA from Louisiana State University, a master’s degree in U.S. Foreign Policy from American University, and a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics.

“I’m honored to be selected by Governor Landry to serve as the next Executive Director for CPRA,” Hare said. “Building upon the success and momentum of this program, I look forward to working with the coastal community to deliver projects that will protect and sustain our culture and way of life for future generations. We must remain united as a coastal community and maintain our sense of urgency to confront the challenges along our coast.”

While Hare’s appointment has drawn praise for his depth of expertise, it has also raised questions about what direction he may steer the CPRA, which oversees Louisiana’s multibillion-dollar effort to combat coastal land loss.

Observers say Hare’s extensive background in environmental markets suggests the agency may place greater emphasis on economic tools such as mitigation banking, carbon credits, and water-quality trading alongside traditional engineering solutions like levees and marsh creation.

Environmental Assets as Tradable Goods

Environmental markets create a system where environmental “benefits” become tradable goods. For instance, clean water, wetlands, wildlife habitat, carbon storage, or pollution reductions can all be assigned a monetary value.

Many support the concept as a way to bring private investment and innovative financing into conservation. However, some caution that commodifying nature can lead to loopholes or projects that look good on paper but fail to deliver real ecological benefits.

Environmental “Credits” From Elsewhere

Companies or developers who damage natural resources—such as draining wetlands for a construction project—might be required by law to offset that impact. Instead of building the restoration project themselves, they can buy “credits” from someone who has already restored or preserved wetlands elsewhere, a system known as mitigation banking.

Advocates praise mitigation banking for consolidating restoration into larger, more ecologically valuable projects instead of scattered small fixes. Critics, however, say it sometimes allows developers to destroy unique ecosystems, replacing them with less effective or poorly monitored offsets far away.

Carbon Credits or "Greenwashing"

Another example is the carbon market, where companies that emit greenhouse gases can purchase carbon credits from projects that reduce emissions, such as reforestation or wetland restoration, effectively balancing out their own carbon footprint.

Many environmental groups see carbon markets as essential tools for climate action, especially when tied to high-quality, verifiable projects. Yet there’s skepticism that some credits are “greenwashing,” letting polluters keep emitting without making real emissions cuts.

Water Quality Trading

In water quality trading, companies that discharge pollutants into rivers might pay farmers upstream to reduce fertilizer runoff, because it’s cheaper for the polluter and still improves overall water quality somewhat. Supporters appreciate cost-effective solutions that target pollution at its source and create cooperation across sectors.

But many warn that this form of trading can mask localized pollution problems and shift the burden away from polluting industries, risking uneven environmental protection.

For now, Hare’s appointment signals a potential evolution in Louisiana’s coastal strategy—blending financial innovation with the ongoing fight to save the state’s coastline.

About the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA)

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is established as the single state entity with authority to articulate a clear statement of priorities and to focus development and implementation efforts to achieve comprehensive coastal protection for Louisiana.

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority’s mandate is to develop, implement, and enforce a comprehensive coastal protection and restoration Master Plan.

For the first time in Louisiana’s history, this single state authority is integrating coastal restoration and hurricane protection by marshaling the expertise and resources of the Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Transportation and Development and other state agencies, to speak with one clear voice for the future of Louisiana’s coast.

Working with federal, state and local political subdivisions, including levee districts, the CPRA is working to establish a safe and sustainable coast that will protect our communities, the nation’s critical energy infrastructure and our bountiful natural resources for generations to come.