Landmarks Society Announces 2025 Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Louisiana Landmarks Society has announced that the 2025 Awards of Excellence in Preservation will take place on May 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Gallier Hall, located at 545 Saint Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

This event celebrates an outstanding group of winners and is one of only two major fundraisers supporting the work of the Louisiana Landmarks Society. The Landmarks Society stated “It’s a great night of fun, honoring exemplary preservation projects.”

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. featuring hors d’oeuvres and a jazz trio. The awards presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

The 2025 Award Winners

210-216 Eliza St – Four-Unit Cottage

The Creole cottage at 210-216 Eliza Street, built around 1860, originally housed four one-room-deep units with separate front doors. Over time, additions extended the rear, with bathrooms added after 1937. By the late 20th century, non-original materials such as pressboard siding, metal windows, and vinyl shutters obscured its historic character. This comprehensive restoration removed these elements, reinstating wood siding, six-over-six wood windows, and four-panel doors. Interior updates included restoring original wood flooring, reconfiguring kitchens and bathrooms, and using salvaged materials. Completed in 2024, the project aligns with preservation standards, ensuring the longevity of this rare example of vernacular worker housing.

316 Magazine St – Board of Trade

The New Orleans Board of Trade, an iconic 1883 commercial landmark, originally served as the New Orleans Produce Exchange. The building hosted market exchanges, banquets, and Mardi Gras balls throughout the early 20th century. The recent restoration preserved its historic architecture while transforming it into a premier event venue and office space. Key elements, such as the grand ballroom with 35-foot coffered ceilings, intricate moldings, and original murals, were carefully restored. Modern upgrades, including a new commercial kitchen, concealed HVAC systems, and accessible amenities, enhance functionality while maintaining the building’s historic integrity. The project, completed in 2024, ensures the continued use of this landmark as an elegant and versatile gathering space.

403 Napoleon – RTA Transit Station

The New Orleans and Carrollton Railroad Powerhouse, built in 1892, originally generated 600-volt DC power for the St. Charles Streetcar Line. After Hurricane Katrina, a comprehensive restoration project stabilized and rehabilitated the building. The project included masonry restoration, window and roof replacement, exterior waterproofing, and infrastructure upgrades, such as new overhead doors, sprinklers, and ADA-compliant restrooms. The building’s exterior was restored to its original design, integrating modern energy-efficient systems. The restored facility will serve as a museum showcasing New Orleans transit history while supporting the Regional Transit Authority’s operations.

420 Julia Street – Common House (Old Children’s Museum)

Built as a private residence in the 1840s and later converted into a warehouse in the 1880s, 420 Julia Street has undergone a transformation into a mixed-use development. The building, formerly home to the Louisiana Children’s Museum, now houses the Common House social club and Memoir Warehouse District, a boutique hotel and apartment complex. The renovation preserved key architectural elements, such as exposed timber columns and arched brick openings, while integrating a contemporary five-story addition. The design balances preservation and modernity, with a new interior courtyard allowing natural light to highlight the interaction between old and new.

425 Elysian Fields – Entergy Substation

Originally constructed as a power generation facility in 1900, the building at 425 Elysian Fields served as a key part of New Orleans’ early electrical infrastructure. A renovation project in 2021 focused on preserving the structure’s historic brick masonry and upgrading the roof. Key improvements included restoring windows, repairing the façade, and enhancing interior systems, including HVAC and lighting. The building continues to serve as an essential utility hub, ensuring both operational and historic preservation standards.

468 St. Joseph

Before its recent rehabilitation, 468 St. Joseph (c.1850) was at risk of demolition due to neglect. A significant property in New Orleans’ Lafayette Square Historic District, it was saved through a comprehensive rehabilitation for use as a small hotel with eleven units. The project included restoring the façade, removing a non-historic fire escape, and replacing the roof and rear gallery. The interior repairs retained the original configuration, with careful restoration of woodwork and exposed brick. This rehabilitation ensured the building’s preservation and continued contribution to the city’s architectural heritage.

513 Octavia – Octavia Books

A 129-year-old corner storefront was rehabilitated to unite a bookstore and café while preserving its architectural integrity. Originally built in 1896, the structure underwent multiple renovations, including fire repairs in 1910 and an adaptive reuse project in 2000. The recent rehabilitation preserved historic masonry walls and wood ceilings, integrating modern updates while maintaining the original structure. Key improvements included expanding the children’s section, adding a built-in stage for events, and installing energy-efficient systems.

639 Desire Street

The restoration of the circa 1841 center hall house preserved its original Norman post-and-beam construction while modernizing the interior. The project converted the unfinished attic into a primary suite and restored the detached kitchen dependency. The rehabilitation adhered to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards and successfully retained the structure’s historic integrity while ensuring its longevity for future use.

740 Barracks – Two-Bay Shotgun

The complete renovation of this 1890s Victorian two-bay shotgun home in the French Quarter restored its structural integrity and preserved its historic detailing. Extensive stabilization work was done, including reinforcing and straightening exterior walls. The second-story camelback was extended to add living space, while the original windows, doors, and staircase were carefully restored. Modern systems and finishes were integrated, preserving the home’s architectural significance.

1212-1216 Magazine

The restoration of 1212-16 Magazine St. revived its Greek Revival grandeur by reconstructing its signature gallery and double parlor layout. The project uncovered and restored original architectural details, including columns, an elliptical arch between the parlors, and crown molding. Missing mantels were replaced with historically appropriate pieces, bringing the home back to its former elegance.

1320 St. Charles Avenue – Baptist Community Ministries

A 1950s Hancock Whitney bank building was transformed into the headquarters for Baptist Community Ministries while preserving its mid-century architectural character. Key historical elements, such as travertine-clad columns, terrazzo flooring, and wood paneling, were carefully restored. The building now features a welcoming, community-focused space on the first floor and efficient office space on the second floor. The former bank vault was repurposed into a distinctive meeting room, and the courtyard was enhanced to promote outdoor connectivity.

2515 Canal Street

The renovation of the America Fore Insurance Building, a 1950s modern office structure, transformed it into a multi-modal clinic, pharmacy, and community space for Crescent Care. The adaptive reuse project preserved key architectural elements, including the restored marble brise soleil, salvaged granite tile façade, and refinished terrazzo floors. The building now features patient rooms and offices with expansive city views, ample natural light, and acoustic privacy, ensuring Crescent Care can expand its services while honoring the building’s modernist legacy.

3301 Chippewa Street

The rehabilitation of 3301 Chippewa Street restored a former 19th-century corner store and bakery while adapting it for modern use. Key historic elements, such as brick-over-stucco chain walls, wood-framed windows, and a hip roof, were preserved. The former bakery space now serves as an architecture studio, with a rear addition thoughtfully integrated. The project balances historic preservation with contemporary functionality.