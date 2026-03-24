NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Landis Construction has received national accolades for its work on New Orleans’s first Trader Joe’s.

Representatives of Landis were presented with an Excellence in Construction (EIC) Eagle Award for the Trader Joe’s project at the Associated Builders and Contractors national convention in Salt Lake City on March 19. The new store, located at 2501 Tulane Ave., opened Aug. 14, 2025.

“We’re proud of bringing this new grocery store to our community,” said Anne Teague Landis, CEO of Landis Construction in a release about the honor. “The new Trader Joe’s brings walkable convenience to the families who live along the Tulane Avenue corridor, and to the people who work at the hospitals that surround the neighborhood. We take great pride in our work, but it’s even more rewarding when that work creates a positive impact on our community. It’s an honor to receive this Eagle Award.”

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The new Trader Joe’s sits in the heart of the dense residential and medical district encompassing Tulane Avenue, within walking distance of multiple hospitals, LSU Health Sciences Center and the Veterans Association Medical Center. Trader Joe’s has helped to fill a critical gap in the neighborhood and is essential in the city’s broader revitalization plan for the area. Landis teamed with The Feil Organization and SCNZ Architects to successfully deliver the project two months ahead of schedule.

The project generated jobs both through the building’s construction and long-term employment opportunities for the 80 new positions on Trader Joe’s staff, including four veterans from the veteran’s hospital next door.

“This recognition reflects the power of collaboration,” said Christian Generes, Landis Construction president. “Working alongside Feil and SCNZ, we delivered a building that compliments the surrounding neighborhood. It’s especially rewarding to continue building on that momentum together with our current dental office project right next-door.”

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The EIC Awards celebrate 86 of the nation’s top construction projects from 2025, including school relocations; convention center, courthouse and beach resort renovations; and the construction of science parks, apartments and hospitals, as well as honoring contractors for their remarkable achievements in leadership, health and safety, innovation and merit.

“Communities thrive when infrastructure is built and rebuilt with excellence, just like this project completed by the team at Landis,” said 2026 Chair of the ABC National Board of Directors Thomas “Murph” Murphy, vice president of Power & Construction Group in Scottsville, New York. “ABC’s EIC Awards celebrate achievements in both construction projects as well as recognizing the quality, safety and innovation that these teams deliver. This project honored at the 36th annual gala is an example of ABC contractor members’ remarkable achievements in leadership, safety, innovation and merit. Congratulations to Landis for showcasing the pinnacle of construction excellence.”

The EIC Awards honor each member of the construction team, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer. The winning projects are judged on complexity, unique challenges overcome, completion time, innovation and safety.

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A panel of industry experts served as the competition’s judges. This year’s judges included representatives from the Design-Build Institute of America, Engineering News-Record, the Construction Owners Association of America, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, the National Institute of Building Sciences, ShareBuilt, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and other select construction-related organizations nationwide.

A full list of EIC winners can be viewed at abc.org

To learn more about Landis Construction’s work, visit landisllc.com