Landis Construction Awarded Top-Performer

NNEW ORLEANS — Landis Construction has been named a 2026 Top Performer by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. The Top Performers list, launched in 2018, recognizes contractor members for achievements in health and safety, quality and project excellence, ranked by number of hours worked.

“At Landis, we have always prioritized communication, collaboration and trust, values that are recognized by ABC’s Top Performers list,” said Landis Construction President Christian Generes. “It’s especially meaningful to be acknowledged for our commitment to safety, which remains at the forefront of everything we do. We’re honored and humbled to receive this recognition once again.”

Landis – Platinum Status

As an ABC Top Performer, Landis achieved platinum status in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System, a program designed to help contractors strengthen safety performance. According to ABC’s Health and Safety Performance Report, participating contractors have incident rates significantly lower than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average. Landis also holds ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes performance in quality, health and safety, talent management, craft and management education and community relations.

- Sponsors -

Landis has received multiple recognitions from ABC in recent years, including Top Performer status in ABC’s STEP program and Excellence in Construction recognition from ABC’s New Orleans Bayou chapter.

“Contractors like Landis develop strategies that support long-term project delivery and operational performance,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “ABC Top Performers typically participate in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System and hold the Accredited Quality Contractor credential, demonstrating their focus on safety, workforce development and industry standards.”

How the ABC Top Performers Are Selected

ABC is founded on the merit shop philosophy which supports open competition and advancement based on individual merit. To earn the Accredited Quality Contractor credential and participate in programs such as STEP, companies must demonstrate performance in several areas, including:

- Partner Content - Besselman Wealth Planners For over 50 years, Besselman Wealth Planners has been helping individuals, families, and businesses in the Greater New Orleans area navigate the financial markets.... Read More

Financial and operational performance

Market-competitive compensation, benefits and retirement packages

Health and safety management

Workforce development and training

Career advancement opportunities for employees

Leadership development and management practices

The eighth annual ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 250 Performers, Top General Contractors, Top Trade Contractors, Top Electrical Contractors, Top Plumbing/HVAC Contractors, Top Specialty Contractors and Top Performers by Market, all of which have earned the Accredited Quality Contractor credential.

The Top Performers were ranked by the number of hours worked in 2024, as reported in their 2025 STEP applications. The rankings also include lists of top-performing companies in 19 market segments, including airports, data centers, education, health care, industrial, infrastructure, military and sports complexes.

ABC’s 2026 Top Performers are presented by Construction Executive, ABC’s award-winning magazine for the business of construction. View the 2026 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.

- Sponsors -

Landis Construction – Company and Background

Founded in 1956 by Fred Landis, Landis Construction is a New Orleans-based commercial general contractor serving clients across the Gulf South. The family-owned firm has remained under Landis family leadership for three generations and is currently led by CEO Anne Teague Landis.

The company provides general contracting, construction management and design-build services across a range of sectors including hospitality, education, health care, historic preservation and multi-family residential development.

Over the decades, Landis has worked on a variety of projects in the New Orleans region, including hospitality, cultural and institutional developments. Notable work has included projects associated with the 1984 World’s Fair, renovations at Jax Brewery, Brennan’s Restaurant and the Audubon Aquarium IMAX Theatre, as well as projects for Xavier University.

Headquartered in New Orleans, the privately held firm continues to serve public- and private-sector clients throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South.