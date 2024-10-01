LAMMICO Named Endorsed Carrier of Mississippi Hospital Association

METAIRIE, La. (press release) — LAMMICO has announced a new strategic partnership as the endorsed medical professional liability carrier of the Mississippi Hospital Association. The Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) is the statewide agency for healthcare representation and service to all hospitals and healthcare networks, as well as the patients and communities they serve. MHA is comprised of over 100 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks, care providers and a pool of over 50,000 employees.

J. Michael Conerly, M.D., LAMMICO’s president and CEO stated in a press release, “The LAMMICO team is excited to enter this partnership and earn this endorsement from MHA. With our experience in providing medical professional liability insurance for hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the South, this is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with those that provide care to the citizens of Mississippi. We look forward to upholding our purpose, ‘we protect those who care for others.’”

“LAMMICO’s commitment to patient safety and improving quality outcomes aligns with MHA’s mission and will greatly benefit hospitals and their patients. We look forward to introducing this new partner to our communities and we are pleased to welcome LAMMICO to the MHA family”, said Richard Roberson, President and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association.