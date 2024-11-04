Lamar’s Holiday Billboard Campaign Allows Public to Share Messages of Thanks

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) , LA – As the holiday season approaches, Lamar Advertising, one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, is launching an initiative inviting individuals to express their gratitude through the “Lamar Gives Thanks” campaign. From now through Nov. 10, people can submit a personal message and photo to be displayed on Lamar’s digital billboards in their chosen geographic areas.

Participants are encouraged to visit LamarGivesThanks.com to share who or what they are thankful for, with their messages appearing on billboards between Nov. 18 and Dec. 1. The campaign offers a unique way to celebrate the season of gratitude, allowing individuals to see their heartfelt messages showcased alongside regular advertisements—free of charge.

“As brands that advertise with Lamar already know, there is nothing more exciting than seeing your message and image brilliantly displayed on a digital billboard seen by thousands of people every day,” said John Miller, EVP of Sales and Marketing for Lamar Advertising Company. “The holiday season is a time to express thanks and appreciation for others. Through the ‘Lamar Gives Thanks’ campaign, we’re providing people with a unique and creative way of doing just that.”

After submitting their photos and messages, participants will receive an email with a map of billboard locations in their selected area, showcasing where their messages will be displayed. Additionally, starting Nov. 18, Lamar will provide an interactive map on the campaign website featuring addresses of participating digital billboards across more than 80 cities in the United States.

Submissions will be moderated by Lamar and must adhere to campaign guidelines—business logos or any political, offensive, or negative content will not be accepted. For more information and to submit a message of gratitude, visit LamarGivesThanks.com.