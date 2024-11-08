Lamar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (Associated Press) — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had funds from operations of $220.7 million, or $2.15 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $147.4 million, or $1.44 per share.

The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $564.1 million in the period.

Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 per share.