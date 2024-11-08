Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Finance

Lamar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

November 8, 2024   |By

BATON ROUGE, La. (Associated Press) — Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said it had funds from operations of $220.7 million, or $2.15 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

- Sponsors -

The company said it had net income of $147.4 million, or $1.44 per share.

The outdoor and transit advertising company, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted revenue of $564.1 million in the period.

Lamar expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.85 to $7.95 per share.

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2024 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter