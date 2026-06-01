Dr. Shannon Bateman – Lakeview Hospital Names New Chief Medical Officer. Photo provided by Lakeview Hospital.

NEW ORLEANS – Lakeview Hospital has announced that Dewitt Bateman, MD, FACHE, FAHA, will join the organization as Chief Medical Officer, effective June 1.

Dr. Bateman brings more than 25 years of experience as a physician leader and healthcare executive, with a proven track record of advancing clinical quality, operational excellence, patient safety and strategic growth across complex healthcare organizations.

Most recently, Dr. Bateman served as Associate Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Perioperative Services at Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge. In this role, he helped lead initiatives focused on surgical efficiency, service line expansion and enhancing patient experience. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he also served as Acting Chief Medical Officer, providing steady leadership during a critical time while ensuring continuity of care and operational stability.

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“Dr. Bateman is a highly respected physician leader whose experience, collaborative approach and commitment to clinical excellence make him an outstanding addition to Lakeview Hospital,” said Ben Richaud, CEO of Lakeview Hospital. “His leadership will help further strengthen our medical staff partnerships, support our care teams and continue advancing the high-quality care our community expects and deserves.”

In addition to his hospital leadership experience, Dr. Bateman has held executive roles in physician practice management and has contributed extensively to quality improvement, patient safety initiatives and operational performance through board and committee leadership roles. Known for his collaborative leadership style and strategic vision, Dr. Bateman is recognized for building strong, high-performing teams and fostering cultures centered on quality, accountability and patient-centered care.

“I am excited to join Lakeview Hospital and become part of an organization deeply committed to serving the Northshore community,” said Dr. Bateman. “I look forward to partnering with physicians, nurses and care teams across the hospital to continue strengthening clinical programs and delivering exceptional care for every patient.”

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Dr. Bateman is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Fellow of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Lakeview Hospital Overview

Lakeview Hospital is the only Level II Trauma Center in St. Tammany Parish. Lakeview Hospital is a 167-bed, private, acute-care hospital delivering award-winning, cost-effective healthcare for more than 45 years. Lakeview Hospital’s emergency department offers 24-hour care by a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team of board-certified physicians.

The hospital’s 1,000 highly trained employees are dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care through state-of-the-art technology. Lakeview Hospital is a proud member of LCMC Health, an 8-hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. For more information about Lakeview Hospital, please visit lcmchealth.org/lakeview-hospital.