Lakeside Welcomes Louisiana’s First Mango Store

METAIRIE, La. (press release) – Lakeside Shopping Center is excited to announce that Mango, one of the leading international brands in the fashion industry, is now open. Located in the Dillard’s wing across from Arhaus, the new store brings Mango’s signature blend of contemporary style and timeless elegance to the New Orleans area for the first time.

This marks the very first Mango location in the state of Louisiana—further solidifying Lakeside Shopping Center’s position as the region’s premier retail destination. Known for consistently introducing first-to-market brands, Lakeside has long served as a launchpad for national and international retailers seeking to connect with the vibrant Gulf South consumer base.

The store features the Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med, which showcases the brand’s spirit and freshness. Sustainability and architectural integration are key to the design, which conceives the Mango store as a Mediterranean home showcasing warm tones and neutral colors, combined with traditional, handcrafted and natural materials.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Mango to Lakeside,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “Their arrival brings a fresh, global perspective on fashion and enhances the premium shopping experience we strive to provide.”

Lakeside Shopping Center

Celebrating 65 years of retail excellence, Lakeside Shopping Center is the premier shopping destination for the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. With over 1.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 100 stores – including anchors like Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney – the center offers unparalleled shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors of all ages. For more information, please visit www.LakesideShopping.com