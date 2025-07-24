Lakeside Shopping Center Set to Add Rowan

METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside Shopping Center is excited to announce that Rowan, the revolutionary ear piercing studio providing ear piercing by licensed nurses only with hypoallergenic earrings always, will be opening this fall in the Restoration Hardware wing of the center. Known for blending safety, celebration, and style, Rowan offers a modern piercing experience designed for every age and stage.

Founded in 2017, Rowan knows ear piercing is more than just a procedure – it’s a meaningful milestone. Every piercing is performed by a licensed nurse using Rowan’s Clinical Piercing Standard, which ensures precision and care with hand-pressurized devices or hollow needles—never piercing guns. Alongside its safe, medical-grade approach, Rowan offers a beautiful collection of hypoallergenic, nickel-free earrings made from 14k solid gold, gold vermeil, surgical-grade stainless steel, and titanium. With a focus on clean design and gentle healing, Rowan makes it easy for guests to celebrate their individual style with confidence.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rowan to Lakeside,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager at Lakeside Shopping Center. “Their focus on health, self-expression, and family-friendly service aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of retail experiences.”

- Sponsors -

Lakeside Shopping Center – New Additions

As part of Lakeside’s continued retail expansion, Vuori and Garage will also be opening later this year, joining Alo and Mango and others which celebrated their grand openings in the last 12 months:

Mango – The Spanish fashion retailer, Mango, opened on June 20, 2025, in the Dillard’s wing following a grand opening event on June 15. The 5,500-square-foot store offers contemporary styles for women and is the brand’s first location in Louisiana.

Alo Yoga – The Los Angeles–based activewear brand held its grand opening on May 29, 2025, with opening weekend events through June 1. Located next to Free People near Center Court, the store spans approximately 5,000 square feet and features performance and lifestyle apparel.

- Partner Content - Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business Did you know that 50-60% of employees struggle and often fail to transition successfully from individual contributors to supervisory and leadership roles? Only 10% of... Read More

Evolve Coffee & Matcha – This New Orleans–based café, Evolve Coffee & Matcha, opened a new kiosk at Lakeside on April 28, 2025, taking over a former Starbucks location. It marks Evolve’s third location in the metro area.

Lifetime Fitness – A new multi-story, upscale fitness center opened in 2025 as part of the center’s recent expansion. It includes fitness equipment, wellness services, and community amenities. An exact opening date has not been confirmed.

These exciting new brands reflect Lakeside’s commitment to delivering fresh, in-demand fashion and wellness experiences to the Greater New Orleans community.

- Sponsors -

Lakeside Shopping Center Recent and Upcoming Events

Lakeside Shopping Center recently hosted a range of events reflecting its role as a community hub.

Lakeside celebrated its 65th anniversary in June with a series of events tied to the Jefferson Parish Bicentennial. The celebration included a red-carpet Bicentennial Ball on June 14, which drew more than 2,000 guests and featured a performance by Kristin Chenoweth. A special Memory Lane Wing installation at the mall highlighted key moments from Lakeside’s history.

In late July, the 30th Annual Bridal Expo took place over two days, offering vendor displays, giveaways, and resources for wedding planning.

The Children’s Health Awareness Fair, organized by the 8‑S Lions Club and offering free vision and dental screenings, is scheduled to take place on Aug. 23.

Lakeside Shopping Center

Celebrating 65 years of retail excellence, Lakeside Shopping Center is the largest and most established shopping destination in Louisiana, serving the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. Located in Metairie, the center features over 1.2 million square feet of retail space with more than 100 stores, including anchors such as Dillard’s, Macy’s, and J.C. Penney. Lakeside offers a diverse shopping, dining, and entertainment experience for visitors of all ages and continues to evolve with a focus on innovation, customer experience, and community connection. For more information, please visit www.LakesideShopping.com.