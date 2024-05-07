Login
Lakeside Shopping Center Announces Pandora Renovation and Expansion

May 7, 2024   |By
Photo provided by Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. – Lakeside Shopping Center has announced the renovation and expansion of jewelry retailer Pandora. The new store, located across from Cafe du Monde in the J.C. Penney wing of the mall, takes up 2,212 square feet, almost doubling its previous size.

“We are thrilled to have Pandora’s renovated, larger storefront open for our customers. The brand offers exceptional jewelry at affordable prices and is always a popular gift for special occasions,” said Erin Graham, the shopping center’s marketing director.

Pandora claims to be the world’s largest jewelry brand. It has more than 6,500 points of sale in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, it employs 32,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED-certified facilities in Thailand. It is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 26.5 billion (EUR 3.6 billion) in 2022.

