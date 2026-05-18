Lakeside Shopping Center Announces Expansion

METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside Shopping Center has announced the relocation and expansion of Foot Locker as part of continued enhancements throughout the center’s J.C. Penney wing.

The newly expanded Foot Locker store has increased to an impressive 9,332 square feet, offering shoppers an elevated retail experience with expanded product selections, updated store design, and enhanced customer service areas.

The expansion is part of a broader series of investments and upgrades taking place throughout the J.C. Penney wing, reinforcing Lakeside’s commitment to bringing top national retailers and modern shopping experiences to the New Orleans market.

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Additional Improvements at Lakeside Shopping Center

Additional improvements include:

Zumiez has relocated within the wing and completed a full renovation of its store, introducing a refreshed, modern design for customers.

Locker Room by Lids, located directly across from Foot Locker, has also recently undergone renovations, further enhancing the overall look and feel of the corridor.

“These exciting updates reflect the continued momentum at Lakeside and our ongoing investment in creating an exceptional shopping environment for our guests,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “The expanded Foot Locker, along with the recent renovations by Zumiez and Locker Room by Lids, brings renewed energy to the J.C. Penney wing and offers our shoppers even more of the brands and experiences they love.”

Lakeside Shopping Center continues to evolve with new retail concepts, store renovations, and property enhancements designed to serve the needs of today’s shoppers while maintaining its position as one of the Gulf South’s premier shopping destinations.