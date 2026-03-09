Lakeside Shopping Center Adds Coach

METAIRIE — Lakeside Shopping Center has added a new luxury retailer with the opening of a Coach boutique, the only full-price Coach retail location in Louisiana.

The new store is located in the Dillard’s wing across from Vuori and brings the brand’s latest collections of handbags, small leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories to the Metairie mall.

Coach, known for its heritage of craftsmanship and modern luxury accessories, is introducing its newest seasonal collections and signature silhouettes to local shoppers through a dedicated standalone boutique designed to reflect the brand’s New York-inspired aesthetic.

- Sponsors -

Lakeside Shopping Center leaders said the opening represents a significant retail addition for the region, giving Louisiana shoppers direct access to one of the world’s most recognized luxury fashion brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach to Lakeside Shopping Center,” said Lisa Manzella, general manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “As the only full-price Coach store in Louisiana, this opening further strengthens Lakeside’s position as the premier shopping destination in the state. Coach is an iconic global brand synonymous with craftsmanship and timeless style, and we are proud to bring this exciting addition to our shoppers and the greater New Orleans community.”

Coach is now open and welcoming shoppers daily.

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

About Lakeside Shopping Center

Celebrating more than 65 years of retail operation, Lakeside Shopping Center is one of the largest shopping destinations in Louisiana, serving the New Orleans area and the Gulf Coast region. Located in Metairie, the center includes more than 1.2 million square feet of retail space and more than 100 stores, with anchor tenants including Dillard’s, Macy’s and J.C. Penney.

Lakeside Shopping Center offers a mix of shopping, dining and entertainment and continues to evolve with an emphasis on customer experience and community engagement.