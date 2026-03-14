Lakeside Announces New Retailers, Store Expansions

METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie has announced several new retail tenants, store renovations and relocations planned for 2026 as part of its ongoing leasing and redevelopment activity.

“Years ago, we were asking retailers to consider Lakeside for their first store in the New Orleans market. Today, many brands are choosing Lakeside for their first location in the entire Gulf South,” said Tricia Phillpott, Regional Director of Retail Leasing for The Feil Organization. “It’s a reflection of how the center has grown into a true regional destination and why we remain so optimistic about Lakeside’s future.”

Retailers today have more insight into customer demographics and travel patterns, allowing brands to make more strategic decisions about store locations. As off-price retail and e-commerce have grown, some retailers have reduced the number of locations they operate within individual markets. Instead, they may focus on larger regional retail centers that draw shoppers from a wider area. Lakeside Shopping Center management said the center continues to position itself as one of those destinations.

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While a typical super-regional mall draws from approximately a 25-mile radius, recent third-party trade area analysis shows Lakeside attracting visitors from as far as 60 miles away. According to mall management, the center’s regional reach has expanded in recent years, including shifts following Hurricane Katrina and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a super-regional shopping center drawing visitors from across a 60-mile radius, we are focused on curating a thoughtful mix of sought-after brands and distinctive retailers that enhance Lakeside’s appeal and keep the center vibrant, relevant, and aligned with what today’s shoppers want,” said Tricia Phillpott, Regional Director of Retail Leasing for The Feil Organization.

New Stores Coming to Lakeside

Lakeside shared information on several new store buildouts planned at the shopping center.

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Coach has opened in the Dillard’s wing across from Vuori.

Gorjana, a fine jewelry brand, will open next to Café du Monde later this year.

Aritzia, a women’s fashion retailer, will occupy a 9,200 SF space in the main mall across from Kendra Scott, opening later this year.

Clarks, a footwear brand, will open in the Pottery Barn wing in early summer 2026.

Chicken Salad Chick is set to open this spring in the Food Court.

In addition, Foot Locker and Zumiez are both undergoing renovations.

Strategic Store Relocations

To support store expansions and updated store layouts, several retailers will be relocating within the center.

Zumiez will move into a portion of the former Royal Standard and Engraving Co. spaces.

Foot Locker will expand into the neighboring space currently occupied by Zumiez, increasing its overall footprint at Lakeside by approximately 70% as part of a full store renovation. The expansion follows recent renewals and store expansions by Apple and Lululemon, according to mall management.

The Engraving Co. has reopened in the P.F. Chang’s wing.

The Royal Standard has reopened next to Restoration Hardware.

These relocations allow retailers to expand, reconfigure and update their store locations within the shopping center.

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“Our customers and this community are at the heart of everything we do,” said Lisa Manzella, General Manager of Lakeside Shopping Center. “The families and shoppers who visit Lakeside every day are the reason we continue to invest in the center and bring in new retailers. We want Lakeside to remain a place where the community can gather, shop, and discover brands they love for years to come.”

Lakeside Shopping Center management said its plans for the remainder of 2026 will focus on continued leasing activity and retail development at the property.