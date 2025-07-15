Lake Isabel Farm Opens to Public

ISABEL, La. – Lake Isabel Farm, a private property owned by Anthony Sedlak through his company Quail Prices, LLC, is now open to the public this summer. The site features what Sedlak describes as Louisiana’s premier crystal-clear lake, with day passes and cabana rentals available.

Located in Washington Parish, about an hour from New Orleans and 30 minutes from Covington, the site includes white sand beaches and a mile-long lake surrounded by natural scenery. The venue aims to attract visitors seeking a beach-style outing, group gatherings, or a quiet place to unwind.

“We’re so excited to finally welcome the community to our little slice of paradise that’s been years in the making,” said owner Anthony Sedlak. “We want Lake Isabel Farm to be a place where people can recharge, enjoy natural beauty unlike anywhere else in the region, and connect with friends and family away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

Day passes currently include access to:

Kayaks (with life jackets)

A diving platform

Beach volleyball court and lawn games

A 3-mile nature walking trail around the lake

Fishing spots

Propane grills

Solar-powered cabanas are also available for rent and include fans, furniture, and a large ice chest. Private events and overnight camping options are also available. Day passes and cabana bookings are available at lakeisabelfarm.com.

CICADA Architecture

Lake Isabel Farm is in the early stages of an ambitious long-term vision to become one of the region’s most unique eco-luxury destinations. Plans include modern lakefront vacation rentals designed by the New Orleans-based architecture firm CICADA, continued on-site farming with eventual farm-to-table dinners, land conservation activities and education, additional recreational activities, and an events center for weddings, corporate gatherings, and more.

“Lake Isabel is the kind of project designers dream of where nature, design, and experience come together,” said James Catalano, Partner at CICADA. “It was a privilege to help Anthony realize his vision, shaping a truly unique, thoughtful, and intentional destination.”

CICADA, an award-winning design collaborative based in New Orleans, showcases a diverse portfolio of unique residential and commercial projects across the Gulf Coast. Their notable works include The Batture, Brasa, Rubenstein’s Hotel, and Treehouse LA.

With a rare combination of crystal-clear water, thoughtful design, and space to unwind, Lake Isabel Farm is poised to become one of Louisiana’s most unique outdoor destinations. Those who book now can be among the first to experience it.

Beach Days at Lake Isabel – Amenities

Lake Isabel Farm is a 422-acre private property featuring Louisiana’s premier crystal-clear, mile-long lake in Washington Parish at 54254 Cavenham Rd. Bogalusa, LA. Located just over an hour from New Orleans, 30 minutes from Covington, and 5 minutes from the Bogue Chitto Tubing Center, it offers a convenient and unforgettable escape into nature. To book day passes and beach cabanas for groups, visit lakeisabelfarm.com. Follow along on Instagram at @lakeisabelfarm. For private bookings and overnight camping inquiries, contact info@lakeisabelfarm.com.