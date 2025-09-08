Lafon Performing Arts Center Kicks Off 2025/2026 Season

LULING, La. (press release) – The Lafon Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets are now on sale for the opening show of their 2025-2026 season. The Sharpe Family Singers will make their St. Charles Parish debut on Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Parents Ron and Barbra, Broadway’s original Marius and Cosette from Les Misérables, along with their equally talented children Logan, Samantha, and twins Aidan and Connor, are bringing a weekend of music and community engagement to the Lafon Arts Center. Local sixth-grade choir and arts students will join the family on The Lafon Center’s state-of-the-art stage for a special finale performance of One Day More from Les Misérables.

“Bringing family ties to the arts with our opening show of the 2025-2026 season is truly special,” said Ned Moore, Director of the Lafon Performing Arts Center. “The Sharpe Family Singers’ passion for performing the best of Broadway as a family will have a lasting impression on our community. Plus, we’re excited to invite local students to collaborate with professional performers and support the arts in our local schools.”

In addition to the evening performance, the Sharpe Family Singers will participate in the Lafon Performing Arts Center’s tradition of Artsperience, an event bringing together 800 local sixth-grade students from St. Charles Parish Public Schools for an interactive cultural experience educating young students through music.

Artsperience activations are free to St. Charles Parish Public School students and provide the opportunity to experience professional performing arts, state of the art equipment and hands-on workshops. At no additional cost to local families, this innovative program inspires students who show a special interest in the arts and cultivates growth in a world-class theater environment.

Tickets for the Sharpe Family Singers begin at $45 and are on sale now. Please visit lafonartscenter.org to purchase tickets and find additional information.

About the Lafon Performing Arts Center

The Lafon Performing Arts Center, part of St. Charles Parish Public Schools, is a world-class performing arts venue presenting national touring artists, regional talent, and student productions. Through its mission to connect “artists from around the corner to around the globe,” the Center serves as a cultural hub for the community and a leader in arts education.

About the Sharpe Family Singers

The Sharpe Family Singers, America’s favorite singing family, includes Broadway-star parents, Ron & Barbra (the original Marius and Cosette from Les Miz), with their equally talented kids Samantha, Logan, and twins Aidan and Connor. Their brand-new live show – a tightly choreographed, audience interactive and multimedia production – features Broadway showstoppers from smash hit musicals, mega-hits from the Disney songbook, blockbuster soundtracks from popular films and a wide variety of Top 40/Contemporary pop hits.



Their live performance is an unforgettable experience, harmoniously combining great melodies, captivating choreography and compelling storytelling. Whether you’re a passionate Broadway enthusiast or movie-goer, an avid follower of the Sharpes digital endeavors, or simply a lover of great music, you and your whole family – including your kids who know the Sharpes from social media and TV – will absolutely love their live show on stage!